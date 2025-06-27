Miami Hurricanes Land Another Top Defensive Lineman
Mario Cristobal continues to add talent and depth to his Miami Hurricanes program, particularly along the line of scrimmage.
Little Rock Central (Little Rock, AK) four-star defensive tackle Anthony Kennedy Jr. announced Friday that he is committed to Miami, choosing the Hurricanes over SMU and Missouri. The 6-foot-3.5, 325-pounder is considered the No. 36 defensive line prospect in the Class of 2026, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings.
The former Missouri commit was coveted by the Tigers, but he decided to join a defensive line class that also features Florida EDGE Asharri Charles and Alabama defensive tackle Tyson Bacon. And the 'Canes aren't done yet.
Kennedy has an SEC body with good athleticism for his size. As a junior, he recorded 11 tackles for loss, six sacks, and two forced fumbles in nine games.
Miami now holds commitments from 19 prospects in the Class of 2026, which is ranked No. 1 in the ACC.
