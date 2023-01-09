Darrell Jackson Enrolls At FSU, He Won't Be Making Rumored Miami Hurricanes Return

Defensive tackle Darrell Jackson left the Miami Hurricanes through the transfer portal in December. After committing to rivals Florida State, he had both fanbases on high alert over the weekend.

Reports from 247 Sports surfaced that Miami was attempting to recruit Jackson back to Coral Gables before his FSU enrollment became official and binding. Jackson was in the 305 on Saturday, but back in Tallahassee on Sunday.

Monday, January 9th, marks the start of Florida State's spring semester. Jackson's enrollment on that date makes him officially a Seminole.

Jackson started all twelve games for the Hurricanes in 2022, recording 27 tackles and three sacks.

Miami remains thin at the defensive tackle position. Returning DTs Leonard Taylor and Jared Harrison-Hunte along with Georgia State transfer Thomas Gore are expected to anchor the unit. Jake Lichtenstein, Ahmad Moten and true freshman Joshua Horton will provide depth. Horton looks like a future star but could take some time to develop and get his feet wet.

The Hurricanes recently received visits from transfer portal tackles Isaiah Nichols from Arkansas and Branson Deen of Purdue but neither have committed to the Canes at this time. Miami will hope to work out an administrative issue with Kentucky transfer Justin Rogers. He was scheduled to visit last weekend but postponed the visit since some of his Kentucky credits are not transferrable to the University of Miami.

