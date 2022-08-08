Where Did Miami Debut in the 2022 Preseason Coaches Poll?

Photo credit: Collier Logan, AllHurricanes.com

The coaches have spoken.

USA Today released its first coaches poll of the year on Monday, providing takes on the top 25 college football teams in the country entering the 2022 season as compiled by a panel of 65 FBS head coaches.

After finishing the 2021 season on the outside looking in, likely using binoculars to do so after a 7-5 finish that led to the firing of former head coach Manny Diaz, the Miami Hurricanes have made the list this season, debuting at No. 17 in the top 25.

Miami's ranking is good for the fourth-highest spot on the list among ACC squads behind Clemson, NC State and Pittsburgh, as well as the second-highest ranking among teams from the Coastal division, only behind Pitt in that respect.

The hype for the Canes is certainly sensical under new head coach Mario Cristobal. The team has returned plenty of high-quality starters including a preseason Heisman Trophy candidate at quarterback in Tyler Van Dyke, to pair with nine other Pro Football Focus All-ACC honorees and more than a handful of offseason transfers that are expected to contribute immediately.

You can find the 2022 preseason coaches poll in its entirety below.

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Clemson

5. Notre Dame

6. Michigan

7. Texas A&M

8. Utah

9. Oklahoma

10. Baylor

11. Oklahoma State

12. Oregon

13. NC State

14. Michigan State

15. USC

16. Pittsburgh

17. Miami

18. Texas

19. Wake Forest

20. Wisconsin

21. Kentucky

22. Cincinnati

23. Arkansas

24. Ole Miss

25. Houston

