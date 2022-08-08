Skip to main content

Where Did Miami Debut in the 2022 Preseason Coaches Poll?

Miami comfortably makes the preseason top 25 as voted upon by FBS coaches, after finishing the 2021 season unranked.

Photo credit: Collier Logan, AllHurricanes.com

The coaches have spoken.

USA Today released its first coaches poll of the year on Monday, providing takes on the top 25 college football teams in the country entering the 2022 season as compiled by a panel of 65 FBS head coaches.

After finishing the 2021 season on the outside looking in, likely using binoculars to do so after a 7-5 finish that led to the firing of former head coach Manny Diaz, the Miami Hurricanes have made the list this season, debuting at No. 17 in the top 25.

Miami's ranking is good for the fourth-highest spot on the list among ACC squads behind Clemson, NC State and Pittsburgh, as well as the second-highest ranking among teams from the Coastal division, only behind Pitt in that respect.

The hype for the Canes is certainly sensical under new head coach Mario Cristobal. The team has returned plenty of high-quality starters including a preseason Heisman Trophy candidate at quarterback in Tyler Van Dyke, to pair with nine other Pro Football Focus All-ACC honorees and more than a handful of offseason transfers that are expected to contribute immediately.

You can find the 2022 preseason coaches poll in its entirety below.

1. Alabama 

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia 

4. Clemson 

5. Notre Dame 

6. Michigan 

7. Texas A&M 

8. Utah 

9. Oklahoma 

10. Baylor 

11. Oklahoma State 

12. Oregon 

13. NC State 

14. Michigan State 

15. USC 

16. Pittsburgh 

17. Miami 

18. Texas 

19. Wake Forest 

20. Wisconsin 

21. Kentucky 

22. Cincinnati 

23. Arkansas 

24. Ole Miss 

25. Houston

