John Ruiz Signs NIL Deals with Multiple Miami Early Enrollees

The early enrollees from the 2023 Miami recruiting class have been active with Name, Image and Likeness deals with Miami alumnus and business man John Ruiz.

Ruiz has been an consistent supporter for Miami athletics overall, with football as arguably the primary sport he’s focused upon. He did not waste any time when the new Hurricanes arrived, as the following tweet from defensive end and former Miami (Fla.) Central star Rueben Bain showed.

Bain and his family were not the only ones that benefited from the new group of Miami players that just made it to campus. Nathaniel “Ray Ray” Joseph from Miami (Fla.) Edison and Jayden Wayne from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy by way of Tacoma, Wash. were also given NIL deals via Mr. Ruiz.

It’s only the first month that these athletes are on campus, plus there could have been other NIL nogotians that came to a final deal between Miami football players that have yet to be released to the public.

Overall, Miami football players have been hitting the mark with NIL, and Ruiz has led the charge.

