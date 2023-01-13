Why USC Transfer WR Gary Bryant Jr. Would Be A Big Time Addition For The Miami Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes have been actively trying to recruit veteran wide receivers in the transfer portal. They've recently missed on targets Dont'e Thornton and Andrel Anthony Jr, but a new opportunity has emerged.

Former USC Trojan Gary Bryant Jr. is in Coral Gables this weekend for a Miami visit.

Bryant had a breakout 2021 season in Southern Cal. As a second-year freshman, he recorded 44 catches for 579 yards and seven touchdowns. He also scored a rushing TD. He led the Trojans in kickoff and punt returns. He ranked 21st nationally in kick returns at 25.8 yards per return.

Bryant started 7 games and appeared in 10 in '21. He elected to redshirt early in 2022. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

I consulted a pair of recruiting experts to give me the skinny on Bryant. He's not a towering individual, listed at 5'11, but he has the speed and characteristics of a top outside receiver.

Here's what high school football guru Larry Blustein had to say about Bryant:

If former Carolina Panthers standout Steve Smith Sr. is the comp, I'll take it!

I also asked for the wisdom of Fan Nation colleague and recruiting expert John Garcia Jr. He shares valuable insight on Bryant's connections to Mario Cristobal and the continuity of his recruitment.

Hopefully, Mario Cristobal and his staff can hit this visit out of the park. Bryant is scheduled to visit Texas A&M after he checks out The U.

