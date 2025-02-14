Miami Hurricanes Hire Will Harris as Secondary Coach
The Miami Hurricanes have made a key addition to their coaching staff, hiring Will Harris as their new secondary coach, according to the Orlando Sentinel. Harris joins Miami after spending the 2024 season with the Florida Gators, where he helped revamp their struggling pass defense.
In just one season at Florida, Harris transformed the Gators’ secondary. Under his leadership, Florida’s defense jumped from three interceptions in 2023 to 11 in 2024, a dramatic improvement. The unit also cut opponents’ yards per attempt from 8.3 to 7.0, moving from 119th to 52nd nationally—a significant leap that caught Miami’s attention.
Harris, originally from Pasadena, California, played for USC from 2005 to 2009 under head coach Pete Carroll. Before joining Florida, Harris spent the 2023 season as an assistant secondary coach with the Los Angeles Chargers. According to the Orlando Sentinel, he is known for his unique coaching methods and would allow his players to tackle him while he was in full pads, cheerleading a tough, hands-on approach. Earlier in his career, Harris coached at the University of Washington, where his work with the Huskies helped the team lead the nation in passing defense. The Huskies finished first in passing yards allowed, passing touchdowns allowed, and yards per attempt, amazing feats on Montlake.
With the Hurricanes looking to strengthen their defense, Harris brings a proven track record of developing elite secondaries. His experience at both the college and NFL levels makes him a valuable asset as Miami looks to compete for ACC dominance in 2025.
