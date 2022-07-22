Miami’s Jakai Clark Makes Remington Award Watch List

Each year, the Rimington Trophy is awarded to college football’s best center. The committee released their official watchlist on July 22, and the Miami Hurricanes' own Jakai Clark was one of the 40 players fortunate enough to be named to the list.

For the past several seasons, the Hurricanes have had their fair share of issues on the offensive line. Due to a combination of injuries, poor performance, and development, the Canes haven’t looked truly in sync very often. While true, all that appears to be changing, and sooner rather than later.

Clark is a fourth-year junior and transitioned beautifully to center after starting at both guard spots during his first two seasons at Miami. His 74.3 pass blocking grade in 2021 (via Pro Football Focus), was one of the best among Atlantic Coast Conference centers and with the Canes’ renewed focus on the offensive line, Clark’s less polished run blocking should improve.

With Miami’s newly hired head coach Mario Cristobal, a former Canes offensive lineman himself, bringing in O-line coach Alex Mirabal, The U has been all about blocking and bulldozing during preseason training. With players like Clark, veteran guard/tackle DJ Scaife, and potential first round draft pick left tackle Zion Nelson, left guard Jalen Rivers and right guard Justice Oluwasiun, the Hurricanes’ offensive line has what it takes to be one of the best units in the ACC.

Now that Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke has some experience (and a full offseason as the starter) under his belt, the Canes’ new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis will be able to open up the playbook a little bit. With a bevy of talented skill players like running backs Jaylan Knighton and Henry Parrish Jr., the Hurricanes' offense is looking as potent as it has in quite some time.

Clark and his fellow linemen will be the foundation that the Canes rely on if they want to make any kind of run this season. If Clark can find his groove quickly in this new system, he could help the Canes to some big wins in 2022 and end up with a big win of his own in the form of the Rimington Trophy.

