Hurricanes Kicker Andres Borregales Named ACC Specialist of the Week

If this weekend in the NFL told us anything, it's that having an accurate kicker can single-handly determine the outcome of a game.

For the Miami Hurricanes, however, they have themselves one of the best kickers in the country backing them. After going 3/3 on field goals and 3/3 on extra points in a win over Southern Miss, Miami's Andres Borregales was named ACC Specialist of the Week for Week 2.

Borregales opened up the scoring for Miami on Saturday afternoon with a 30-yard field goal to end the first quarter. He also concluded the game by knocking in his final two field goals with his longest totaling 48 yards.

Through two games this season, Borregales is perfect on field goals and extra points with 22 total points scored. Furthermore, Borregales is perfect on extra points in his Hurricanes career as he's 58/58. This season, Borregales' 22 points ties him for second amongst ACC kickers.

Heading into this week's game against Texas A&M in College Station, Borregales will feel the pressure with the packed crowd at Kyle Field. Easily the most hostile environment Borregales has faced in his career, over 100,000 fans will fill that stadium for a 9:00 PM EST kickoff. However, Miami should be confident with the second-year man putting the ball through the uprights.

