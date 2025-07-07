Miami's Mario Cristobal Named to Preseason Dodd Trophy Watch List
Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal has been named to the 2025 Dodd Trophy watch list.
The Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc. released the preseason watch list for the award on Monday. This year's group includes 26 of the top college football coaches in FBS, representing all Power Four conferences, as well as the AAC, Mountain West and Notre Dame.
The Dodd Trophy is an award that celebrates the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the field, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity.
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, who is also on the 2025 list, won the award in 2024. Nobody has ever won it in consecutive seasons, and only two coaches (Joe Paterno and Bill Snyder) have won it twice since its inception in 1976.
