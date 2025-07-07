All Hurricanes

Miami's Mario Cristobal Named to Preseason Dodd Trophy Watch List

The Hurricanes head coach is one of 26 coaches to make the list.

Aug 31, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal hugs tight end Cam McCormick (84) after a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal has been named to the 2025 Dodd Trophy watch list.

The Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc. released the preseason watch list for the award on Monday. This year's group includes 26 of the top college football coaches in FBS, representing all Power Four conferences, as well as the AAC, Mountain West and Notre Dame.

The Dodd Trophy is an award that celebrates the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the field, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, who is also on the 2025 list, won the award in 2024. Nobody has ever won it in consecutive seasons, and only two coaches (Joe Paterno and Bill Snyder) have won it twice since its inception in 1976.

Dave Miller has covered the college football landscape nationally since 2009 with stops at National Football Post, Campus Insiders, Stadium Network and Saturday Tradition/Down South, among others. He has been a Heisman Trophy voter since 2016 and has covered other collegiate sports since 2017. In addition to contributing to SI, he can be heard discussing college ball on radio stations across the country.

