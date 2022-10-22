Miami's Tyler Van Dyke 'Doubtbul to Return' Versus Duke

Can the Miami Hurricanes overcome losing their leader, quarterback Tyler Van Dyke?

With 9:06 remaining in the second quarter, the starting signal caller was still on the ground, in obvious pain, as his right shoulder was pummeled by two Duke defenders from a backside blitz.

The play resulted in the third fumble in a row by the Canes, and it led to a 17-7 Duke lead. As for Van Dyke, it’s unfortunate that the young man was hammered like that. His right shoulder was on the bottom of the pile as is presumably the injury issue. What little information that's come out so far, is as follows per the ACC Network broadcast.

"Upper body injury, doubtful to return."

All Hurricanes will report any further information about Van Dyke’s injury via it’s Twitter account, @AllHurricanes, as information becomes available.

Prior to the injury, Van Dyke had completed 11 passes from 16 attempts, good for 81 yards and a touchdown pass to emerging wide receiver Colbie Young.

As for the team, it’s the kind of in-game injury where Miami can either rally or fall completely apart.

Next up at quarterback for the Hurricanes will be backup Jake Garcia. He’s 19 of 28, 67.2%, 272 yards, no touchdowns or interceptions on the season. Is he ready for a moment like this? Everyone is about to find out, as the redshirt freshman from Whittier, Calif. is now leading the Miami offense.

How well Garcia plays in this game is going to be a major factor with how Miami can rally from this 10-point deficit.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.