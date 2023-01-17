BREAKING: QB Jake Garcia Enters the Transfer Portal

Rising third-year quarterback Jake Garcia will enter the transfer portal, per ESPN's Pete Thamel. Garcia is one of the biggest names to enter the portal from the Hurricanes.

The California native transferred out to Georgia where he played at two high schools after sorting out eligibility issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Garcia was the No. 97 prospect according to the SI99 and was one of three SI99 recruits that signed with Miami.

Securing Garcia's commitment was a major one for the Hurricanes at the time as they were building recruiting momentum after a solid 8-3 season. It was also another major recruiting win for the Canes as they were able to draw him away from the USC Trojans, a hometown favorite of his.

Garcia could very well end up back out west and likely with a Power Five program. His entrance into the portal likely means that Tyler Van Dyke is the quarterback for 2023. For the last two years, the quarterbacks dueled it out as backups to D'Eriq King and for the starting job in 2022, both of which, Van Dyke won.

Garcia redshirted in his first year but still had playing time, throwing for 147 yards and two touchdowns on 14 attempts. In year two, he received an elevated role due to injuries and changes in the quarterback room. He tossed 803 yards for five touchdowns and four interceptions with a 59.1% completion percentage.

