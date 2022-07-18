Skip to main content

Miami's Tyler Van Dyke Named to Maxwell Award Watch List

Expect Miami's Tyler Van Dyke to contend for some hardware during the 2022 season.

Miami Hurricanes redshirt sophomore quarterback Tyler Van Dyke has been named to the 2022 Maxwell Award watch list, an honor given to the college football Player of the Year as voted upon at the end of every season.

Van Dyke is one of just 11 ACC players on the preseason list for the 86th Maxwell Award. He is also among just 16 sophomores who made the cut. In total, 42 quarterbacks were named to the list.

RELATED: Where does PFF rank Miami's Tyler Van Dyke among 2023 NFL Draft QBs?

Van Dyke earned 2021 ACC Rookie of the Year honors following his breakout season at The U, in which he threw for 2,931 yards, 25 touchdowns and just five interceptions with a 62.3 completion percentage in 10 games, nine of which he started. He also earned ACC Rookie of the Week honors five times throughout the campaign.

Should Van Dyke go on to win the Maxwell Award following his 2022 season, he'll join three former Hurricanes quarterbacks to raise the trophy: Vinny Testaverde in 1986, Gino Torretta in 1992 and Ken Dorsey in 2001.

You can find the 2022 Maxwell Award watch list in its entirety below. The winner is expected to be announced in December during the ESPN Home Depot College Awards Show. 

