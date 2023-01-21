Miami's Tyrique Stevenson Mocked A First Rounder By NFL.com

While Miami had two players go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft in Jaelan Phillips and Greg Rousseau, they only had one player selected in this past draft. With a handful of Canes putting their names in for the 2023 NFL Draft, NFL Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes Tyrique Stevenson could find himself as the next Canes first round pick.

Jeremiah has Stevenson mocked to the Minnesota Vikings at 23rd overall, noting Stevenson's size, speed and toughness as strengths. If this were to happen, it would be back-to-back first round selections spend on defensive backs for Minnesota. The Vikings selected Lewis Cine from Georgia in 2022.

Furthermore, Miami has not had a defensive back drafted in the first-round since Artie Burns landed with the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 25th pick in 2016.

Stevenson was a Top 50 recruit in the 2019 recruiting class out of Miami (Fla.) Southridge. Stevenson committed to the Georgia Bulldogs but transferred back home to Miami in 2021.

He recorded 11 pass deflections and three interceptions during his two years in Coral Gables. Stevenson also was named as a 2021 All-ACC Honorable Mention.

In preparation for this upcoming draft, Stevenson accepted an invite to the prestigious Reese's Senior Bowl where he will have a chance to display his talent's against some of the nation's best receivers.

However, Miami fans will still have to wait till April 27th to see if Stevenson has his name called during Round 1.

