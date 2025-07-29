Miami Hurricanes want to add another Offensive Lineman, but an expert thinks he'll go elsewhere
The Miami Hurricanes have had a strong year recruiting so far, with five-star OT Jackson Cantwell headlining the 2026 class out of Nixa, MO.
Cristobal and his staff want to land another highly coveted 2026 prospect to continue the trend of having top-tier offensive lines. In this instance, four-star IOL Breck Kolojay from IMJ Academy is the coveted prize. He will make his announcement on August 1, with the finalists being Miami, Oklahoma, Georgia, USC, and Colorado. It's fair to say his decision is between a handful of marquee programs.
USC is the favorite to earn his commitment, according to Rivals.
Kolojay is ranked as the #332 overall player, #30 IOL, and the #48 player in the state of Florida for 2026. With that said, the offers and recruitments from other top teams speak to how highly valued he is by other programs.
Fortunately for the Hurricanes, if Rivals/On3 is correct, they're in position to have a chance at a late steal. Of all the teams listed, Miami has the second-best chance to land Kolojay at 20.2%. USC is heavily favored with a 71.6% chance.
Alex Mirabel is the lead recruiter, and he's done a solid job working with and developing offensive linemen at both Oregon and now Miami. As Cantwell noted as a selling point for his decision, there is a good argument that the Canes' staff can rely on to persuade Kolojay to change his mind at the last minute and come to Coral Gables. Plus, Miami has been generous about compensating players well through NIL deals.
His decision day is Friday, so we'll find out soon if Miami can pull this off.