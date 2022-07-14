Skip to main content

Athlon Names Miami's Zion Nelson to Preseason All-American Team

Where does Miami's Zion Nelson rank among college football's best offensive linemen?

Photo: Zion Nelson; Credit: University of Miami 

Preseason All-American and All-Conference honors are beginning to circulate across the college football landscape, and Athlon Sports' four-team deep lineup of talents entering the 2022 season may be the most thorough you'll find.

Among the 108 players named to Athlon's mega-list, one Miami Hurricane can be found, that being third-year junior offensive tackle Zion Nelson, widely considered among the top 2023 NFL Draft offensive line prospects in the nation.

Nelson, a starter since his true freshman season who now stands at 6-foot-5, 316 pounds, has emerged as one of the top pass-protectors in the country over the last two seasons. 

Protecting a potential first-round quarterback in Tyler Van Dyke for the second year in a row this upcoming season, it wouldn't be surprising to see Nelson finish higher in the postseason All-American, and certainly All-SEC, rankings so long as the Canes can build upon their offensive successes.

The four offensive line teams are as follows, from first through fourth-team.

  • C John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota
  • OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
  • OL Connor Galvin, Baylor
  • OL Dawand Jones, Ohio State
  • OL Andrew Vorhees, USC
  • C Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame
  • OL Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
  • OL Caleb Chandler, Louisville
  • OL Jordan McFadden, Clemson
  • OL Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
  • C Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan
  • OL Braeden Daniels, Utah
  • OL Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
  • OL Jaxson Kirkland, Washington
  • OL Clark Barrington, BYU
  • OL Emil Ekiyor, Alabama
  • OL Zach Frazier, West Virginia
  • OL Zion Nelson, Miami
  • OL Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
  • OL T.J. Bass, Oregon

