Athlon Names Miami's Zion Nelson to Preseason All-American Team

Photo: Zion Nelson; Credit: University of Miami

Preseason All-American and All-Conference honors are beginning to circulate across the college football landscape, and Athlon Sports' four-team deep lineup of talents entering the 2022 season may be the most thorough you'll find.

Among the 108 players named to Athlon's mega-list, one Miami Hurricane can be found, that being third-year junior offensive tackle Zion Nelson, widely considered among the top 2023 NFL Draft offensive line prospects in the nation.

Nelson, a starter since his true freshman season who now stands at 6-foot-5, 316 pounds, has emerged as one of the top pass-protectors in the country over the last two seasons.

Protecting a potential first-round quarterback in Tyler Van Dyke for the second year in a row this upcoming season, it wouldn't be surprising to see Nelson finish higher in the postseason All-American, and certainly All-SEC, rankings so long as the Canes can build upon their offensive successes.

The four offensive line teams are as follows, from first through fourth-team.

C John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

OL Connor Galvin, Baylor

OL Dawand Jones, Ohio State

OL Andrew Vorhees, USC

C Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame

OL Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

OL Caleb Chandler, Louisville

OL Jordan McFadden, Clemson

OL Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

C Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan

OL Braeden Daniels, Utah

OL Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

OL Jaxson Kirkland, Washington

OL Clark Barrington, BYU

OL Emil Ekiyor, Alabama

OL Zach Frazier, West Virginia

OL Zion Nelson, Miami

OL Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

OL T.J. Bass, Oregon

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.