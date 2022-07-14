Athlon Names Miami's Zion Nelson to Preseason All-American Team
Photo: Zion Nelson; Credit: University of Miami
Preseason All-American and All-Conference honors are beginning to circulate across the college football landscape, and Athlon Sports' four-team deep lineup of talents entering the 2022 season may be the most thorough you'll find.
Among the 108 players named to Athlon's mega-list, one Miami Hurricane can be found, that being third-year junior offensive tackle Zion Nelson, widely considered among the top 2023 NFL Draft offensive line prospects in the nation.
Nelson, a starter since his true freshman season who now stands at 6-foot-5, 316 pounds, has emerged as one of the top pass-protectors in the country over the last two seasons.
Protecting a potential first-round quarterback in Tyler Van Dyke for the second year in a row this upcoming season, it wouldn't be surprising to see Nelson finish higher in the postseason All-American, and certainly All-SEC, rankings so long as the Canes can build upon their offensive successes.
The four offensive line teams are as follows, from first through fourth-team.
- C John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota
- OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
- OL Connor Galvin, Baylor
- OL Dawand Jones, Ohio State
- OL Andrew Vorhees, USC
- C Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame
- OL Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
- OL Caleb Chandler, Louisville
- OL Jordan McFadden, Clemson
- OL Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
- C Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan
- OL Braeden Daniels, Utah
- OL Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
- OL Jaxson Kirkland, Washington
- OL Clark Barrington, BYU
- OL Emil Ekiyor, Alabama
- OL Zach Frazier, West Virginia
- OL Zion Nelson, Miami
- OL Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
- OL T.J. Bass, Oregon
