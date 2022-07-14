Skip to main content

Miami's Khamauri Rogers Playing for Canes this Fall?

After a knee injury, Miami’s Khamauri Rogers is battling to play this next season.

Whenever a player injures an ACL, there’s no telling just how well that injury heals. How long it takes to mend, that’s another concern.

2022 Miami Hurricanes football recruit Khamauri Rogers tore his ACL last September. The Madison (Miss.) Holmes County cornerback missed the vast majority of his senior year because of the injury.

Depending on the player, and the position, that can be a truly difficult injury to come back from. Cornerback is certainly one of the positions where a major knee injury can be more than just a setback.

With that, the following Twitter post is a great sign that Rogers is close to once again making it back out onto the gridiron.

For anyone that went through an ACL injury of his or her own, or has been around another individual that’s gone through the physical therapy and overall recovery from the devastating injury, those people know that Rogers has had to battle.

It was no guarantee that Rogers would be where he is today. Hats off to him, everyone that’s been trying to help Rogers get back into football shape. That’s a long road just to get to the point where he is physically and mentally ready to play seven-on-seven. His current situation came from hard work.

Now, the next step, fall camp with the Hurricanes. Considering just how far Rogers has gone to date, no person should bet against him not only putting on the Canes' uniform in 2022, but also making a serious contribution this fall.

