Miami Kickoff Time Set For Homecoming Game Against Florida State
The Hurricanes look to remain undefeated at home and take on the Seminoles with the game time now being announced.
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday that No. 6 Miami’s game against Florida State on Oct. 26 will kick off at 7 p.m. from Hard Rock Stadium.
This will be Miami's homecoming game and it will be live on ESPN during prime time.
The Hurricanes (6-0, 2-0 ACC) are proving that this is one of the most important seasons in the past two decades, and a dominant win over long-time in-state rivals will only do great things for the program. Many talented Florida recruits will be at this game deciding between which of their home state programs they would love to play for.
Miami leads the rivalry over the Seminoles, 35-33. The two sides have met every year since 1969 with FSU taking the last three games against Hurricanes.
