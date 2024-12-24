Miami Offensive Tackle Zion Nelson Enters Transfer Portal
Miami offensive tackle Zion Nelson, who medically retired in July of this year, officially entered the transfer portal this week, according to Pete Nakos of On3.
Nelson joined the Canes in 2019 and started all thirteen games at left tackle as a true freshman. The following year, he saw time in 10 games, earning seven starts, and helped Miami string together five wins in the last six games of the season.
In his third year, he once again started each game at left tackle, picking up steam as a potential high end NFL draft selection before his career was derailed by a knee injury in 2022 that has sidelined him since.
Nelson announced his medical retirement in July of this year, but now enters the transfer portal seeking a fresh start with a new program. While he certainly has been slowed down by his injuries, Nelson appears to be healthy once more and could provide a veteran presence that could be very valuable to a team that needs offensive line help.
As of now, the Canes have seen eight other players enter the transfer portal since the winter transfer window opened on December 9th. Miami has done its best in replacing the talente it's lost thus far by bringing in six players of its own in Zechariah Poyser from Jacksonville State, CJ Daniels from LSU, Adam Brooks from Charlotte, Charles Brantley from Michigan State, Carter Davis from FAU and David Blay from Louisiana Tech.