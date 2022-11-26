Skip to main content

Miami Portal Tracker: Hurricane Football Players Make Decisions

Track the player movement with the Miami Hurricanes football roster following the 2022 college football season

December 5 is a date many in and around college football have long circled. It's the beginning of the open period relative to one of the biggest changes to the sport in recent years -- the transfer portal. 

Some are beginning to call it 'Portal Monday' and all. 

Running through January 18, it is the time where most expect college football rosters to absorb droves of roster changes as players depart for various reasons. Many college players announced intentions to hit the portal on December 5 well ahead of time, with several opting to redshirt at their current schools in order to make a winter switch. 

Of course on the flip side, clamoring for top available talent will be a simultaneous task for Miami and other programs alike. Expect plenty of movement and borderline chaos, as the coaching carousel and recruiting comes to a head all around the same time of year. 

Track all of the movement surrounding players at The U with the All Hurricanes crew, in real time. 

November 24

Reserve defensive back Keshawn Washington, a third-year player, announced his intentions to finish his college career elsewhere. 

November 23

Jalen Harrel, another south Florida native, announced his plans to hit the portal after three years at The U.

November 22

Defensive tackle Allan Haye, a second-year player, announces his intent to hit the transfer portal. 

November 20

Defensive lineman Elijah Roberts announces his departure from the program. 

November 18 

Running back Thad Franklin, who had seen a lesser role on the roster in 2022, went public with plans to hit the portal come December. 

November 15

Veteran defensive back Gilbert Frierson announced his intentions to hit the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. 

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.

Mario Cristobal
Football

Miami Portal Tracker: Hurricane Football Players Make Decisions

By All Hurricanes Staff
Miami Hurricanes
Football

Miami Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh: Key Matchups to Watch in Week 13

By Luke Chaney
Will Mallory Miami Hurricanes - Sep. 17, 2022 vs Texas A&M
Football

Will Mallory: Hurricanes' Future 'is Positive', Previews Pitt's Defense

By Luke Chaney
Nijel Pack
Basketball

Takeaways from Miami Hoops' 81-56 Win Over St. Francis Brooklyn

By Luke Chaney
Jaleel Skinner Fall Camp 2022 (2)
Football

Canes Freshmen Making Contributions on Offense

By All Hurricanes Staff
Calais Campbell Defensive Line Baltimore Ravens - Miami Hurricanes
Football

NFL Canes Continue To Push Through The Season With Playoff Aspirations

By Liam Willerup
Sean Taylor
Football

Remembering Former Hurricane Sean Taylor and His Legacy

By Brian Smith
Caleb Bryant
Recruiting

Miami Makes the Cut for Former Pac-12 Commitment Bryant

By All Hurricanes Staff