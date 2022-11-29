Miami Portal Tracker: Avantae Williams to Transfer

December 5 is a date many in and around college football have long circled. It's the beginning of the open period relative to one of the biggest changes to the sport in recent years -- the transfer portal.

Some are beginning to call it 'Portal Monday' and all.

Running through January 18, it is the time where most expect college football rosters to absorb droves of roster changes as players depart for various reasons. Many college players announced intentions to hit the portal on December 5 well ahead of time, with several opting to redshirt at their current schools in order to make a winter switch.

Of course on the flip side, clamoring for top available talent will be a simultaneous task for Miami and other programs alike. Expect plenty of movement and borderline chaos, as the coaching carousel and recruiting comes to a head all around the same time of year.

Track all of the movement surrounding players at The U with the All Hurricanes crew, in real time.

November 29

Rotational defensive back and former No. 1 safety in the country Avantae Williams has announced his intentions to enter the portal.

Between off-field issues and injuries, Williams never panned out to be the No. 1 safety he was projected to be. Williams was passed up by the talented duo of Kamren Kinchens and James Williams, although many through the two Williamses were going to be Batman and Robin.

Williams played in two snaps in the last game and seemed to be unhappy with his playing time through cryptic posts on social media. The former No. 54 overall recruit in the 2020 class had one interception in two seasons on the field for the Canes.

November 24

Reserve defensive back Keshawn Washington, a third-year player, announced his intentions to finish his college career elsewhere.

November 23

Jalen Harrel, another south Florida native, announced his plans to hit the portal after three years at The U.

November 22

Defensive tackle Allan Haye, a second-year player, announces his intent to hit the transfer portal.

November 20

Defensive lineman Elijah Roberts announces his departure from the program.

November 18

Running back Thad Franklin, who had seen a lesser role on the roster in 2022, went public with plans to hit the portal come December.

November 15

Veteran defensive back Gilbert Frierson announced his intentions to hit the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

