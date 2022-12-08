Miami Portal Tracker: Hurricanes Target WR RaRa Thomas

December 5 is a date many in and around college football have long circled. It's the beginning of the open period relative to one of the biggest changes to the sport in recent years -- the transfer portal.

Some are beginning to call it 'Portal Monday' and all.

Running through January 18, it is the time where most expect college football rosters to absorb droves of roster changes as players depart for various reasons. Many college players announced intentions to hit the portal on December 5 well ahead of time, with several opting to redshirt at their current schools in order to make a winter switch.

Of course on the flip side, clamoring for top available talent will be a simultaneous task for Miami and other programs alike. Expect plenty of movement and borderline chaos, as the coaching carousel and recruiting comes to a head all around the same time of year.

December 8

A new Miami Hurricane portal offer is out, this time via the SEC.

Former Mississippi State wide receiver and Alabama native Rara Thomas announced the news via social media on Thursday. A second-year player for Mike Leach's program in 2022, Thomas totaled 626 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. His best game came against Texas A&M, where he caught 5 passes for 134 yards and a TD

Several programs have already offered Thomas in the portal, and he's already kicked off the visit slate having taken in Auburn under new coach Hugh Freeze on Thursday.

Georgia, Ole Miss, Florida State and others have also already targeted Thomas to this point.

December 6

Miami has offered former Texas A&M defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye, who entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5.

Adeleye, recognized as the third-best edge rusher in the 2021 recruiting cycle by the On3 Sports consensus rankings, started the Aggies' first two games of 2022 before a season-ending injury derailed his redshirt freshman campaign. He totaled six tackles in these contests.

The 6-foot-4 defender also holds offers from California, Arkansas, TCU and USC, among others.

Second-year wide receiver Romello Brinson announced on Tuesday that he entered the transfer portal.

Brinson finished his career at Miami with 14 receptions, 189 receiving yards and a touchdown. He is the second former UM receiver to enter the portal, joining Key'Shawn Smith.

Miami defensive linemen continue to depart, as defensive tackle Jordan Miller enters the portal.

Miller recorded 18 total tackles this season as well as a sack. Miller leaves Coral Gables after five seasons with the team.

The first big surprise on the offensive side of the ball appears to be in at Miami, at least according to Bruce Feldman.

Jaylan Knighton will no longer be a Miami Hurricane.

The south Florida native (Deerfield Beach High School product) was a star in 2021 but never got on track this fall, rushing for just 423 yards and a lone touchdown on the season. His decrease in carries came via injuries and fumbling woes throughout the campaign.

December 5

Former Kent State wide receiver Dante Cephas and former UTEP offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers have received offers from the Hurricanes.

Cephas is one of the most productive wideouts in the transfer portal. He totaled 130 receptions, 1,984 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns over his past two seasons with the Golden Flashes.

Byers was a part of the Conference USA All-Freshman Team in 2021 and played 853 snaps at right tackle with UTEP in 2022. He had an 83.9 pass-blocking grade and an 81.3 run-blocking grade this past season, according to Pro Football Focus.

In an unexpected twist, Hurricanes defensive tackle Darrell Jackson announced on Monday afternoon that he will be taking his talents elsewhere.

The 6'6 300 lb sophomore had just arrived in Miami in 2022 after spending his true freshman season at Maryland. He was a regular at defensive tackle for the Canes, recording 27 tackles and three sacks during the 2022 campaign. Since this will be his second time transferring and he doesn't qualify as a graduate transfer, Jackson will likely have to sit out the 2023 season per NCAA rules.

Former Oregon offensive tackle Bram Walden has received an offer from Miami.

Walden, a 6-foot-3, 304-pound lineman, was ranked as the 11th-best offensive tackle in the 2021 recruiting cycle, according to the On3 Sports consensus rankings. He redshirted in 2021 and played eight snaps in two games this season.

December 3

Rotational cornerback Isaiah Dunson has entered the transfer portal via an announcement on Twitter.

Dunson's playing time seemed to dwindle as the season went on. The former four-star cornerback from the 2020 cycle totaled 14 tackles and one pass deflection in his three years as a Hurricane.

December 1

Legacy defensive back Al Blades Jr. has reportedly entered the transfer portal per 247Sports' Chris Hummer.

The namesake alone may hurt many fans upon hearing the news that Blades is transferring. In terms of history, no name rings more bells than the Blades name in Coral Gables. Blades Jr,'s father, Al Blades Sr. was a standout at Miami much like his brother, Bennie Blades.

Unfortunately for Blades Jr., his career was hampered by injuries and never truly seemed to get back to the high, yet raw level of play he put on display his freshman and sophomore campaigns (including his third covid year).

Blades began to drown in the depth chart as he shifted to safety, a position that already possessed two future stars in Kamren Kinchens and James Williams. Blades Jr. tacked on four interceptions, 14 pass breakups and over 90 total tackles in five years at Miami.

December 1

Per the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson, a name that's been expected to enter since before the season ended, has entered: Keyshawn Smith

Smith seemingly grew unhappy with his role at Miami which became evident on social media when Smith's mother called out offensive coordinator Josh Gattis. Not the greatest look for anyone involved, but the writing was on the wall relatively early that Smith would not be a Hurricane next season.

Smith's loss will likely be felt more in the return game than in the wideout room. There's still plenty of talent that was held back by the scheme this season on the roster with no plans of transferring.

Smith had five touchdowns in his three years at Miami in addition to over 500 yards receiving and a strong showing out of the kick-return position, totaling 640 yards including a 91-yard touchdown on 21 returns on the season.

November 29

Rotational defensive back and former No. 1 safety in the country Avantae Williams has announced his intentions to enter the portal.

Between off-field issues and injuries, Williams never panned out to be the No. 1 safety he was projected to be. Williams was passed up by the talented duo of Kamren Kinchens and James Williams, although many through the two Williamses were going to be Batman and Robin.

Williams played in two snaps in the last game and seemed to be unhappy with his playing time through cryptic posts on social media. The former No. 54 overall recruit in the 2020 class had one interception in two seasons on the field for the Canes.

November 24

Reserve defensive back Keshawn Washington, a third-year player, announced his intentions to finish his college career elsewhere.

November 23

Jalen Harrel, another south Florida native, announced his plans to hit the portal after three years at The U.

November 22

Defensive tackle Allan Haye, a second-year player, announces his intent to hit the transfer portal.

November 20

Defensive lineman Elijah Roberts announces his departure from the program.

November 18

Running back Thad Franklin, who had seen a lesser role on the roster in 2022, went public with plans to hit the portal come December.

November 15

Veteran defensive back Gilbert Frierson announced his intentions to hit the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

