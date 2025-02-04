All Hurricanes

Miami Returns Former Assistant To Help The Secondary of the Hurricanes

Miami adds Jacksonville State CB coach and former Hurricanes assistant Terry Jefferson back to the staff of a revamped secondary.

Justice Sandle

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal walks on the field during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
 The Miami Hurricanes are hiring former cornerback coach Terry Jefferson to assist with the defensive backs, per Gaby Urrutia.

He worked with the Hurricane’s defensive backs in 2022 after spending two seasons helping Miami’s recruiting and personnel efforts while also assisting with Miami’s football operations.

Under Jefferson’s tutelage this past season, Jacksonville State held teams to 218.2 passing yards per game, ranking No. 66 in the nation. Additionally, Jacksonville State recorded 12 interceptions this season, tied for the 44th-most in the country.

The Hurricanes also added a player from the transfer portal this cycle from Jacksonville State, Zechariah Poyser who was a standout player this season.

Now, Jefferson will return to Miami with hopes of finding even more success. While Miami’s defense certainly wasn’t its strength this past season, the Hurricanes’ pass coverage was solid, holding opponents to 214.4 passing yards per game.

Jefferson isn’t the only fresh face that Miami is bringing in this offseason to help with the team’s secondary. In late January, the Canes hired Zach Ethridge, who spent the 2024 season as defensive backs coach for Houston.

With Etheridge and Jefferson both leading the charge for Miami’s defensive backs next season, the Hurricanes could have one of the best secondaries in the ACC. Miami has already made some significant additions to its secondary depth as coach Mario Cristobal hit the transfer portal with a mission of improvement.

