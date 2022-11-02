NFL Canes Continue To Make Impacts All Across The Field

While David Njoku missed out on this week's game with an injury, that didn't mean the other Canes didn't make their marks on box scores. So, just what did the Pro Canes do this past week?

WR KJ Osborn, Minnesota Vikings

While Osborn didn't have an impressive mark with his receiving yards, he did score the game-sealing touchdown against the Cardinals. That gave Osborn his second touchdown of the season, as the Vikings continue to run away with the division.

DE Jaelan Phillips, Miami Dolphins

Phillips saw just two tackles in the Dolphins win over the Lions, but production should increase with the acquisition of Bradley Chubb alongside him.

S Rayshawn Jenkins, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jenkins finished with eight tackles as the Jaguars fell to the Broncos in London.

WR Braxton Berrios, New York Jets

Berrios didn't see his usual usage against the Patriots as he failed to reel in his lone target as the Jets lose to their divisional rivals.

P Pat O'Donnell, Green Bay Packers

Despite a losing effort, O'Donnell was only called upon twice and failed to land a punt inside the 20 for the first game this season.

RB Deejay Dallas, Seattle Seahawks

With the return of Travis Homer, Dallas returned back to his special teams role. He finished with one tackle and 16 punt return yards.

RB Travis Homer, Seattle Seahawks

Homer returned from injury and made his impact felt. Offensively, he had 10 rushing yards and 21 receiving yards on three total touches. On special teams, he totaled two tackles helping the Seahawks beat the Giants.

DB Mike Jackson, Seattle Seahawks

Jackson was the most impressive of the former Canes on the Seahawks, putting up a noteworthy performance. He ended the game with seven solo tackles as well as three pass defended. His contributions this season have helped create one of the best cornerback rooms in football.

LB Denzel Perryman, Las Vegas Raiders

Perryman continues to be the standout linebacker in Vegas, finishing the game with eight total tackles and a TFL.

K Michael Badgley, Detroit Lions

Badgley has yet to miss a field goal or PAT since joining the Lions, as scored nine points for the Lions in their loss to the Dolphins. He appears on track to have his best season since his rookie season.

DE Greg Rousseau, Buffalo Bills

Rousseau returned from injury and delivered a sack against the Green Bay Packers. He also added four total tackles to his stat line as well.

DB Jaquan Johnson, Buffalo Bills

Johnson too returned from injury, but saw limited impact ending the game with just one solo tackle as the Bills beat the Packers.

