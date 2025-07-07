Tennessee Titans Quarterback Cam Ward Releases Workout Video at Miami
Rookie QB is preparing for the 2025 NFL season.
In this story:
Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward is leaving no stone unturned while preparing for his rookie season with the Tennessee Titans.
Ward recently released a video of him at the Miami Hurricanes training facility, where he worked out with some of his Titans teammates. The video features on-field work, time in the weight room and a tour of the facilities.
Ward's rookie deal is worth $48.7 million over four years and is fully guaranteed. Like all first-round picks, his contract also includes a fifth-year option.
The Titans open the 2025 NFL season at Denver on September 7.
Cam Ward Exclusive Docuseries Greenlit by Tubi
Miami Quarterback Commit Compares Himself to Cam Ward
Early 2026 Recruiting Class Rankings for the Miami Hurricanes
Published |Modified