Tennessee Titans Quarterback Cam Ward Releases Workout Video at Miami

Rookie QB is preparing for the 2025 NFL season.

Dave Miller

Jun 10, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) walks off the field during minicamp at Nissan Stadium.
Jun 10, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) walks off the field during minicamp at Nissan Stadium. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward is leaving no stone unturned while preparing for his rookie season with the Tennessee Titans.

Ward recently released a video of him at the Miami Hurricanes training facility, where he worked out with some of his Titans teammates. The video features on-field work, time in the weight room and a tour of the facilities.

Ward's rookie deal is worth $48.7 million over four years and is fully guaranteed. Like all first-round picks, his contract also includes a fifth-year option.

The Titans open the 2025 NFL season at Denver on September 7.

