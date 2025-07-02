All Hurricanes

On3's Brett McMurphy Projects Miami Hurricanes into the 2025 College Football Playoff

The Hurricanes are looking to make the 12-team field for the first time.

Dave Miller

Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange defensive back Justin Barron (8) tackles Miami Hurricanes running back Jordan Lyle (21) during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange defensive back Justin Barron (8) tackles Miami Hurricanes running back Jordan Lyle (21) during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
In this story:

On3 college football analyst Brett McMurphy projects Miami to make the College Football Playoff for the first time.

The longtime college football reporter has the Hurricanes as the No. 10 seed and playing No. 7 Alabama in a first-round matchup.

McMurphy does have the Crimson Tide advancing, but it's notable that another national analyst is bullish on Mario Cristobal's squad heading into the new season.

Miami begins its quest for a berth in the CFP when it opens the season at home against Notre Dame on August 31.

Read More Miami Hurricanes Football News On SI:

Athlon Sports Projects Miami Hurricanes to Make the College Football Playoff

Miami Hurricanes Predicted to Make College Football Playoff Debut in 2025

Three Legendary Miami Hurricanes Named to 2026 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

Published |Modified
Dave Miller
DAVE MILLER

Dave Miller has covered the college football landscape nationally since 2009 with stops at National Football Post, Campus Insiders, Stadium Network and Saturday Tradition/Down South, among others. He has been a Heisman Trophy voter since 2016 and has covered other collegiate sports since 2017. In addition to contributing to SI, he can be heard discussing college ball on radio stations across the country.

Home/Football