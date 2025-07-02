On3's Brett McMurphy Projects Miami Hurricanes into the 2025 College Football Playoff
The Hurricanes are looking to make the 12-team field for the first time.
On3 college football analyst Brett McMurphy projects Miami to make the College Football Playoff for the first time.
The longtime college football reporter has the Hurricanes as the No. 10 seed and playing No. 7 Alabama in a first-round matchup.
McMurphy does have the Crimson Tide advancing, but it's notable that another national analyst is bullish on Mario Cristobal's squad heading into the new season.
Miami begins its quest for a berth in the CFP when it opens the season at home against Notre Dame on August 31.
