On3 Ranks Miami Hurricanes No. 1 for ACC Team Recruiting Rankings

Mario Cristobal's squad continues to receive national recognition.

Dave Miller

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal after defeating the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium.
Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal after defeating the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Hurricanes are putting together a special 2026 recruiting class.

On3 released its updated team rankings for the ACC and has Mario Cristobal's program No. 1 for the Class of 2026, ahead of Clemson and Florida State. Miami has 18 commits currently in this class, including 10 4-stars, per the On3 rankings. Five-star Nixa (Nixa, MO) offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell leads the way as the gem of this cycle.

Since Cristobal's arrival, Miami has been acquiring elite talent, including the No. 5 overall class in the 2024 On3 team rankings. Last year the Hurricanes won 10 games for the first time since 2017, and they are projected to contend for the ACC title in 2025 and be in the College Football Playoff conversation.

The 'Canes open the season against 2024 CFP national runner-up Notre Dame August 31.

