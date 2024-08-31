DEVELOPING: Damari Brown Injured After Impressive Stop On Third Down
Injury news coming out of Gainesville for the Hurricanes.
In this story:
More bad news coming out of Gainesville as starting defensive back Damari Brown for the Miami Hurricanes has been notably absent from the field.
He had an impressive pass breakup to send the Florida Gators off the field but he has been absent ever since that drive. He was in the tent for some time and also headed to the locker room similar to Rueben Bain Jr.
His presence has been missed on the field but the Canes' defense has held up without him and Bain Jr.
We will keep you updated throughout the game for any more information.
How To Watch: No. 19 Miami at Florida; Full Week 1 College Football TV Schedule
Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube
Published