BREAKING: Reuben Bain Jr. Out For The Rest Of The Game

Injury news coming out of Gainesville for the Hurricanes.

Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz (15) slides during a play while being pursued by Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) uring the season opener at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, August 31, 2024 against the University of Miami Hurricanes in the first half. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]
A sense of deja vu for the Miami Hurricanes as its star defensive player from last season will likely miss the rest of this game after suffering a calf injury during the first drive of the game.

Rueben Bain Jr. had a lot of expectations coming into this season but after Aalineman landed on his calf. He has not returned from the locker room after spending extensive time in the back during the first half.

Update: Bain is now on the sideline in street clothes. He is done for the day and more will come from his injury as press conferences get underway. With the next stretch of games coming up. He will likely not have to suit up because of the strength of the Hurricanes schedule. They take on Florida A&M in Week 2.

More will be announced later.

