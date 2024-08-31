BREAKING: Reuben Bain Jr. Out For The Rest Of The Game
A sense of deja vu for the Miami Hurricanes as its star defensive player from last season will likely miss the rest of this game after suffering a calf injury during the first drive of the game.
Rueben Bain Jr. had a lot of expectations coming into this season but after Aalineman landed on his calf. He has not returned from the locker room after spending extensive time in the back during the first half.
Update: Bain is now on the sideline in street clothes. He is done for the day and more will come from his injury as press conferences get underway. With the next stretch of games coming up. He will likely not have to suit up because of the strength of the Hurricanes schedule. They take on Florida A&M in Week 2.
More will be announced later.