Extra Point: Is Cam Ward on His Way to All-Time Miami QB Status?
As Mr. calm, cool and collected, Cam Ward has made quite the impression on Miami Hurricane football fans early in his stint at the U.
He's guided a high-powered offense to a 3-0 start and has only increased his offensive production in the process, admittedly while facing lesser competition. The Hurricanes are a heavy favorite to start 4-0 as well as USF is next up on the chopping block after the Bulls' loss to Alabama.
The only problem with putting Ward on that list outside of the small sample size, though, is who else is on it. Names like Jim Kelly, Vinny Testaverde and Ken Dorsey - all legendary college quarterbacks who carried the Hurricanes to national championships or Heisman glory.
In that latter category, Ward might be in luck. He's currently the odds on favorite to win the coveted award, and with Miami's scheduling outlook being what it is, some fans are already saying that the Hurricanes could end 2024 as one of America's few unbeaten teams.
If that winds up being the case, the Hurricanes would cement themselves as one of the first round byes in the first 12 team College Football Playoff - a critical advantage in what is now becoming an all-out war of attrition for successful teams.
If Ward does manage to get the Miami back to the national championship game or even win it, does his small sample size, though successful, outweigh some of the statistical greats that never did manage to achieve that ultimate prize?