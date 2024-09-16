All Hurricanes

Francis Mauigoa Named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week

Another week, another player of the week award finds its way into Coral Gables.

Sep 1, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Colbie Young (4) celebrates with offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (81) after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Redhawks during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
After a record-setting 62-0 win over Ball State, sophomore Francis Mauigoa was tabbed ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday afternoon.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound standout graded out among Miami’s top performers on a unit that didn’t give up a sack in 71 plays. He also was the second highest-graded offensive lineman of the week per Pro Football Focus (83.9).

Behind Mauigoa and the No. 8 Miami Hurricanes’ offensive line, the team mounted a school-record 750 yards of total offense. The Hurricanes’ 507 passing yards marked the second-most in a game in program history, trailing only the 513-yard output against UCLA on Dec. 5, 1998.

That season they finished 9-3, which could be the floor for this explosive team.

Mauigoa is the fifth Hurricane to earn weekly conference distinction this year, alongside defensive lineman Tyler Baron, offensive lineman Zach Carpenter, defensive back Jaden Harris, and quarterback Cam Ward.

