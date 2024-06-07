How Can Miami Take a Step Forward In Mario Cristobal's Third Year?
The Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show" welcomes Justice Sandle to talk about the Miami Hurricanes and spring practice.
Sandle discusses how Mario Cristobal can make the most of his third year in charge after going 12-13 in his first two seasons in charge of the program. Can Cam Ward be the star quarterback that Canes fans hope for after transferring from Washington State to "The U"?
Sandle gives an update on Michigan State defensive lineman transfer Simeon Barrow as he finally appears all in on transferring to Coral Gables. Will Barrow's addition elevate the Miami defense and enable them to contend for an ACC Championship?
The program touches on the new additions to the ACC and wonders if a rebrand is in order after adding Cal, Standford and SMU?
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.