Key Players Not Suited Up During Pregame Warmup
Two notable players were already out going into this week, but more players have been seen in street clothes during warmups.
Florida A&M Vs. No. 12 Miami
During pregame warmups, some notable players are on the field in street clothes as kickoff is under 30 minutes away.
Offensive lineman Jalen Rivers cornerback Daryl Porter Jr., Isaiah Tyler ( arm in a sling), and freshmen defensive backs Ryan Mack, and Isaiah Thomas are seemingly out for the game.
Rivers and Porter are leaders in the locker room and without warning are now out for the game. This is likely a safety procedure from last week's game but an interesting case moving forward.
Rueben Bain Jr. and Damari Brown where already out for the game per last week from Mario Cristobal.
More will be updated later as their will be questions about this post game.
UPDATE: Daryl Porter Jr. is playing.
How to Watch: Florida A&M at No. 12 Miami; Full Week 2 College Football TV Schedule
