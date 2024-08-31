Live Updates: No. 19 Miami at Florida
Game day is here, and Miami Hurricanes On SI will keep you updated on play-by-play during the most anticipated game of the day.
The wait is now over. No. 19 Miami Hurricanes play football against the Florida Gators in the opening game of the season.
It has been a long offseason for the Canes and with a new sense of hope in the ACC, Miami has a chance to take the next step to return to the national spotlight.
This is year three for Mario Cristobal and the time is now to strike the iron. Cam Ward will make his long awaited debut for the Canes, and the fan base finally have a quarterback they can believe in. The same for the rest of the roster as this is the most talented roster in the past 15 years.
The time is now for the Canes to take that next step.
