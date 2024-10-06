All Hurricanes

Live Updates: No. 8 Miami vs. Cal

ACC after dark is in full effect as the Hurricanes look to climb the Polls and play against a rabid Cal team coming off a bye week.

Justice Sandle

Sep 27, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Riley Williams (88) stiff arms Virginia Tech Hokies linebacker Keli Lawson (0) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Riley Williams (88) stiff arms Virginia Tech Hokies linebacker Keli Lawson (0) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Pregame

No. 8 Miami looks to continue to keep their undefeated season alive as they travel to the West Coast to take on a rabid Calirofonra Golden Bears team that is ready for anything.

The Bears (3-1) are coming into this game after suffering a loss to Florida State when they were on the road while the Hurricanes (5-0) are entering this game after a nail-biting ending against Virginia Tech. The ACC is on fire with many players and games being top of the line while superstar quarterback Cam Ward continues to take the nation by storm.

This is a late-night game for the Hurricanes so that could affect the team on a different level with the timing. However, the return of Rueben Bain Jr. and the possibility of Jalen Rivers will be something to watch out for.

The Game

Date: October 5

Time: 10:30 ET PM

TV: ESPN

Location: California Memorial Stadium

Series: Cal leads the series 2-0 against Miami

Last Matchup: The Golden Bears defeated the Hurricanes 24-17 on Dec. 27, 2008, in the team's second matchup where Cal's Zack Follett forced a fumble on Jacory Harris deep in Miami territory with under four minutes left in the game. Anthony Miller then scored the go-ahead touchdown moments later in the Emerald Bowl on Saturday night.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes related: TwitterFacebookInstagram, and Youtube

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Home/Football