Live Updates: No. 8 Miami vs. Cal
Pregame
No. 8 Miami looks to continue to keep their undefeated season alive as they travel to the West Coast to take on a rabid Calirofonra Golden Bears team that is ready for anything.
The Bears (3-1) are coming into this game after suffering a loss to Florida State when they were on the road while the Hurricanes (5-0) are entering this game after a nail-biting ending against Virginia Tech. The ACC is on fire with many players and games being top of the line while superstar quarterback Cam Ward continues to take the nation by storm.
This is a late-night game for the Hurricanes so that could affect the team on a different level with the timing. However, the return of Rueben Bain Jr. and the possibility of Jalen Rivers will be something to watch out for.
The Game
Date: October 5
Time: 10:30 ET PM
TV: ESPN
Location: California Memorial Stadium
Series: Cal leads the series 2-0 against Miami
Last Matchup: The Golden Bears defeated the Hurricanes 24-17 on Dec. 27, 2008, in the team's second matchup where Cal's Zack Follett forced a fumble on Jacory Harris deep in Miami territory with under four minutes left in the game. Anthony Miller then scored the go-ahead touchdown moments later in the Emerald Bowl on Saturday night.