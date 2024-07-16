Miami Have Announced The Three Players Attending ACC Kickoff
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Head Coach Mario Cristobal, quarterback Cam Ward, linebacker Francisco Mauigoa, and left tackle Jalen Rivers will represent the Miami football program at ACC Kickoff on July 24 in Charlotte.
Ward looks to be on the preseason First-team All-ACC for quarterback, while Mauigoa and Rivers are coming off All-ACC second-team seasons.
The times have not been announced yet for ACC Kickoff. ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Florida State, Georgia Tech, and SMU will meet the media on July 22. California, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Virginia, and Virginia Tech are up on July 23. Boston College, Duke, Louisville, Miami, and Wake Forest are on July 24. Clemson, North Carolina, North Carolina State, and Syracuse will finish up ACC Kickoff Days on July 25.
Following ACC Kickoff days, the media will release the predicted order of finish, conference player of the year, and all-conference teams in early August. Miami had three players picked preseason All-ACC in 2023.