More Accolades For Cam Ward As He Is Listed In Davey O’Brien Award First Great 8 of 2024
The Davey O’Brien Foundation has officially announced its list of Great 8 quarterbacks for the first week of the 2024 college football season.
The quarterbacks on this week’s list are Penn State’s Drew Allar, Thomas Castellanos of Boston College, Syracuse’s Kyle McCord, Jalen Milroe of Alabama, North Texas’ Chandler Morris, Miller Moss of USC, Vanderbilt’s Diego Pavia and Cam Ward of Miami.
Ward continues to show why he was so highly sought after once he tested the waters of the NFL Draft but eventually deciding to return to the collegiate ranks. His decision seems to be one of the best of his career and making that chose has him as a Heisman hopefully this season.
He has also helped put the University of Miami back on the map as they are now No. 12 in the AP Polls after walking into "The Swamp" and rolling the Florida Gators.
The Davey O’Brien Foundation was created in 1977, and the National Quarterback Award, the oldest and most prestigious college quarterback award, was first issued in 1981. Over its time, the Davey O’Brien Foundation has given away more than $1.3 million in scholarships and university grants to help high school and college athletes transform leadership on the field into leadership in life.
In 1938, O’Brien, who wore No. 8 as a star quarterback for TCU, became the first player ever to win the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award, and Walter Camp Award in the same year. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1955.