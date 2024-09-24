More Awards For Cam Ward As He Is Named Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Player of the Week
University of Miami senior Cam Ward has collected his third weekly accolade Tuesday afternoon.
Ward was named the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Player of the Week after also being tabbed Atlantic Coast Conference Quarterback of the Week and earning recognition from the Davey O’Brien Foundation Monday.
What more can be said about Ward's fantastic week? Over 400 yards through the air for the superstar quarterback as he still leads the Heisman lead, with stiff competition making headlines elsewhere.
No. 7 Miami has been electric to start the season and they hope to continue with this during ACC play. It has been something that has haunted the Canes over the past few seasons. Great out-of-conference play but weird things tend to happen to the team once they start to play games that truly matter.
The Hurricanes will look to put those doubts to bed in a Friday Night Lights game on ESPN where they will take on the Virginia Tech Hokies (2-2) on ESPN at 7:30 ET at Hard Rock Stadium.