No. 6 Miami vs. Louisville Kickoff Time Set

The Hurricanes will still be on the road after their bye week as the kickoff time for Louisville has been announced.

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes fans cheer with players after defeating the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes fans cheer with players after defeating the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
No. 6 Miami’s game at Louisville on Oct. 19 will kick off at noon on ABC from L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday.

Miami (6-0, 2-0 ACC) is coming off its second-largest comeback victory in program history, as the Hurricanes erased a 25-point deficit at California thanks to fantastic defense and the gunslinging ability of the AP National Player of the Week Cam Ward.

The Hurricanes lead the all-time series with the Cardinals, 11-4-1. Miami won the last meeting in Louisville, 47-34 in 2020.

Louisville is a highly touted team that had been ranked in the AP top 25 for the first 6 weeks of the season before being defeated by the rising ACC new comers SMU.

They have a high-flying offense with one of the best receivers in the league. A team well coached who was in the ACC Championship game last season will look to push forward and get back on track against the Hurricanes.

