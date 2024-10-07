No. 6 Miami vs. Louisville Kickoff Time Set
No. 6 Miami’s game at Louisville on Oct. 19 will kick off at noon on ABC from L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday.
Miami (6-0, 2-0 ACC) is coming off its second-largest comeback victory in program history, as the Hurricanes erased a 25-point deficit at California thanks to fantastic defense and the gunslinging ability of the AP National Player of the Week Cam Ward.
READ MORE: Cam Ward Named Associated Press National Player of the Week
The Hurricanes lead the all-time series with the Cardinals, 11-4-1. Miami won the last meeting in Louisville, 47-34 in 2020.
Louisville is a highly touted team that had been ranked in the AP top 25 for the first 6 weeks of the season before being defeated by the rising ACC new comers SMU.
They have a high-flying offense with one of the best receivers in the league. A team well coached who was in the ACC Championship game last season will look to push forward and get back on track against the Hurricanes.