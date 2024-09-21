No. 8 Miami Hurricanes Projected Depth Chart Vs. South Florida
No. 8 Miami will look to continue winning against an in-state opponent the South Florida Bulls.
This will be one of the most physical games on the lineup for Saturday and will still be something to behold. Cam Ward looks to solidify his early Heisman campaign and against a loaded defense he could do it,
QUARTERBACK
1. Cameron Ward
2. Reese Poffenbarger
3. Emory Williams (redshirt)
RUNNING BACK
1. Damien Martinez
2. Mark Fletcher Jr.
3. Jordan Lyles
WIDE RECEIVER
WR-H - Isaiah Horton, Sam Brown, Joshisa Trader
WR-Z - Jacolby George, Ny Carr
WR-X - Xavier Restrepo, Ray Ray Joseph
TIGHT END
1. Elijah Arroyo
2. Cam McCormick
3. Elija Lofton
OFFENSIVE LINE | Ryan Rodriguez Likely OUT (Injury - Ankle Sprain)
Left Tackle: Jalen Rivers, Markel Bell
Left Guard: Matthew McCoy, Ryan Rodriguez (injured - Ankle Sprain)
Center: Zach Carpenter, Ryan Rodriguez (injured - Ankle Sprain)
Right Guard: Anez Cooper, Tommy Kinsler
Right Tackle: Francis Mauigoa, Samson Okunlola
DEFENSIVE LINE | Rueben Bain Jr. - OUT (Soft tissue injury in calf)
Defensive End:Tyler Baron, Cole McConathy | Rueben Bain Jr. - Out (Soft tissue injury in calf)
Defensive Tackle: C.J. Clark, Anthony Campbell or Justin Scott or Joshua Horton
Defensive Tackle: Simeon Barrow or Ahmad Moten, Marley Cook
Defensive End: Akheem Mesidor, Elijah Alston, Malik Bryant
LINEBACKER
Weak-side: Wesley Bissainthe, Jaylin Alderman or Bobby Pruitt
Middle: Kiko Mauigoa, Jaylin Alderman or Chase Smith or Popo Aguirre
Strong-side: Jaylin Alderman, Bobby Pruitt or Bobby Washington
SECONDARY | Damari Brown - OUT (Soft tissue injury)
Cornerback: Jadais Richard or O.J. Frederique, Robby Washington
Safety: Jaden Harris, Markeith Williams
Cornerback: Daryl Porter or Dyoni Hill or Robert Stafford
Nickel: Daryl Porter or Mishael Powell or Jadais Richard