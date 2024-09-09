Tyler Baron Named ACC Defensive Lineman Of The Week
Sixth-year redshirt senior Tyler Baron was named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week, the league office announced Monday afternoon after one of the best performances in his career as well as any player for the Miami Hurricanes.
In 27 snaps, Baron became the eighth Hurricane to mount three sacks in a game over the last 20 years.
The 6-foot-5, 260-pound standout finished with a co-team-best five tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss. Baron helped the Miami defense limit Florida A&M to just 194 yards of total offense, including only 52 rushing yards.
In his time at Miami, he has grown as a player not only physically but also mentally.
"I think I've definitely grown a lot as a player, but I think just as a person I have taken a step with my maturity. My attention with everything so I think it's kind of an intellectual thing just kind of growing and trying to keep taking steps forward," Baron said.
The Knoxville, Tenn., native is the fourth Hurricane to garner weekly conference distinction this season, alongside offensive lineman Zach Carpenter, defensive back Jaden Harris, and quarterback Cam Ward.