What Does Blowing Out The Gators Mean on The Joe Gaither Show
This week's edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on CanesCentral" breaks down Miami's huge Week 1 victory over the Florida Gators with Justice Sandle.
Sandle begins by discussing Cam Ward and his performance as he torched the Gators for over 400 yards of total offense. Did Ward look like the best quarterback in the country on Saturday? How can he be even better as the season continues?
The discussion flips to the defensive side of the ball which was just as impressive, holding the Gators to just 10 points and fewer than 150 yards passing in the season opener. Star defensive end Ruben Bain went down with injury in the first few plays of the game. Sandle updates the audience on the injury as Miami has a few weeks before its next marquee game.
We keep talking about the blowout, but look through head coach Mario Cristobal's perspective as the Miami alum showed a little extra emotion after the first week's performance. What did the game mean to Cristobal? Was the outcome more about Miami being good or Florida being bad?
Lastly we look ahead to Saturday's Week 2 game against Florida A&M. The Hurricanes are huge favorites, can we learn anything as Miami returns home to face an inferior opponent?
The show can be seen on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.