Will Miami Play in the ACC Championship in 2024 on The Joe Gaither Show
This week's CanesCentral edition of "The Joe Gaither Show" explores the 2024 football schedule with the looming question, how much has Miami improved under Mario Cristobal?
Justice Sandle joins the show and together we predict each game on the Miami schedule. The Hurricanes have a treacherous road schedule with trips to USF, Cal, Louisville and Syracuse appearing as dangerous matchups.
Will quarterback Cam Ward elevate the Miami Hurricanes back into contention for the ACC Championship? Sandle and Gaither have a vastly different opinion of how the season will play out but both predictions appear as solid steps forward for Cristobal's program.
The Hurricanes have four conference matchups sandwiched in between a pair of bye weeks that will make or break its season. Can the 'Canes take advantage of a season without Clemson and North Carolina on its schedule and get back to the ACC Championship for the first time since 2017?
