Zach Carpenter Named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week
Saturday was a massive day for the Miami football program, as the team opened its highly anticipated season with a dominant win over its in-state rival. The Hurricane roster is loaded with transfers, and center Ethan Carpenter is no different as he started his career in the Big 10.
The Cincinnati, Ohio native initially signed with Michigan as a 3-star prospect out of high school but received a redshirt in 2020. After a brief stay in Ann Arbor, Carpenter entered the transfer portal and found a home at fellow Big 10 school Indiana.
The 6-5, 295-pounder excelled for the Hoosiers, making 25 starts over his three seasons and earning Honorable Mention Big 10 honors last season. Finally, Carpenter signed with Miami, instantly making his impact felt against the Gators.
Miami needed to dominate the trenches against an SEC opponent, and the center had to control the communication. Carpenter did just that by leading the way for Hurricane rushers to 144 yards and two touchdowns and only allowed star quarterback Cam Ward to get sacked once.
Much has been made about Ward's performance, and rightfully so, but the Miami offensive line dominating an SEC front could make this team elite.