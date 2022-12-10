Props to John Ruiz for Future Sean Taylor Statue

The legacy of former Miami Hurricanes safety Sean Taylor needs special attention, and John Ruiz is in the process of helping that attention to take place.

Despite his tragic death on Nov. 27 of 2007, the Hurricanes booster wants him to live on forever at the University of Miami.

The end of the tweet above is one that certainly fits Ruiz’s personality, “If you know me by now I promise I deliver.”

There’s no question that Ruiz likes to support his alma mater and has been a consistent contributor to the University of Miami’s athletic department. This statue, as well as retiring Taylor’s jersey number, provide an additional sentimental side of the equation. One that’s obviously beneficial for Taylor’s family first and foremost, as well as UM, Ruiz, and the city of Miami.

It’s going to be interesting to see how Ruiz and Miami officials move forward with the statue. Will they place it in front of the football facilities or some place else?

While details about the statue's location did not yet come out, what is known would be that Taylor’s legacy will soon be better positioned to allow people of all ages to know about him. That includes Taylor as a great player and man that once donned the No. 26 jersey for the Canes, as well as becoming a two-time NFL Pro Bowl selection in 2006 and 2007, before his untimely passing.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.