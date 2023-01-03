Miami Portal Tracker: South Florida Native Anthony Lucas Leaving Texas A&M

Running through January 18, the movement in the NCAA Transfer Portal is expected to carry momentum into the 2023 football season.

It is the time when most expect college football rosters to absorb droves of roster changes as players depart for various reasons. Many college players announced intentions to hit the portal on December 5 well ahead of time, with several opting to redshirt at their current schools in order to make a winter switch.

Of course on the flip side, clamoring for top available talent will be a simultaneous task for Miami and other programs alike. Expect plenty of movement and borderline chaos, as the coaching carousel and recruiting comes to a head all around the same time of year.

Track all of the movement surrounding players at The U with the All Hurricanes crew, in real time.

JANUARY 3

One of Miami's top targets in the class of 2022 recruiting cycle is back on the market.

Anthony Lucas, the Texas A&M pass rusher who made an impact against Miami as a true freshman, has announced his intentions to hit the NCAA transfer portal.

Lucas appeared in seven games in 2022, totaling 10 tackles, including one for loss, in addition to a quarterback hurry against Miami.

Coming out of Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral last year, Lucas picked A&M over two dozen offers, including one from Miami. UM also hosted the Broward County native and legacy recruit for a summer 2021 official visit.

December 21

The Hurricanes announced on their Twitter football page that they have added a punter to the 2023 class, and it's one that's come a long, long way to get to Coral Gables.

Dylan Joyce comes to Miami from down under. The Aussie is a National Signing Day surprise and one that helps provide a player that can make an immediate impact.

As for the rest of today, long time Miami commitment Francis Mauigoa will be signing his letter of intent around 5 p.m. ET. He's expected to sign with the Hurricanes as expected.

Of course everyone wants to know about Cormani McClain. There's nothing definitive to report. When All Hurricanes gains more information, it will be posted as soon as possible.

McClain is not the only cornerback in question, as Damari Brown will be making a decision soon. Canes? Everyone will know this evening. We like Miami's chances.

There's also the announcement for current Penn State safety commitment Conrad Hussey from Saint Thomas Aquinas, and it's a tight race from what we are hearing. PSU, FSU and Miami have been involved down the stretch.

Finally, there's also more Transfer Portal news seemingly around the corner. Keep it locked in with with All Hurricanes. More news when it happens.

Texas A&M defensive line target Tunmise Adeleye has signed with the Michigan State Spartans

Adeleye was down to Cal, USC, Miami and his eventual landing spot, MSU. Miami is actively looking to add to the defensive line room via the portal and Adeleye was one of the top targets on Mario Cristobal's board.

Expect Miami to continue to be in search of portal defensive lineman following the signing of Georgia State defensive lineman Thomas Gore.

December 21

Former Georgia State defensive lineman Thomas Gore has committed to Miami. This is the Hurricanes' third transfer portal addition this offseason.

Gore totaled 93 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 11 sacks in his four seasons with the Panthers.

The 6-foot, 270-pound defender made an official visit to UM from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18. He is a welcomed addition to the Miami roster, as the Canes need an influx of size and speed to continue building the program.

The Hurricanes are also on a run of top high school recruits today, so check out the front page of All Hurricanes for all the latest news.

December 20

Former Miami safety Avantae Williams announced his transfer commitment to Maryland on Tuesday.

Williams was projected to emerge as a consistent contributor for the Canes in 2022, but that ultimately did not come to fruition with James Williams and Kamren Kinchens earning the starting roles at safety. Kinchens, who compiled six interceptions this year, has earned several All-America First Team honors for his play.

The former No. 54 overall recruit in the 2020 class finished his three-year Miami career with one interception and 22 tackles. He maintains two seasons of college eligibility.

December 19

Former four-star linebacker Avery Huff has entered the portal after four years at Miami. Huff was one of Miami's top-ranked linebacker commits in the class of 2019.

Huff spent the majority of his four years at Miami operating on special teams. Huff, who was recruited because of his athleticism as a linebacker, never really turned out to be the highly-touted linebacker he was projected to be.

Huff, at this point in his time at Miami, was a depth piece that likely wouldn't see the field until his final year. Still, considering depth is low at the linebacker position, his loss stings from a depth perspective. All the more importance behind the strong linebacker class Miami is on pace to sign.

December 19

One of the most talented players in college football hit the NCAA transfer portal over the weekend in Jackson State's Travis Hunter.

The freshman two-way star, who of course flipped to JSU on signing day last year before a memorable 2022 campaign, is back on the market with three years of eligibility remaining. While Colorado and Deion Sanders figure to be among the contenders for his next collegiate stop, Hunter says he is no lock to follow Sanders to Boulder. In fact, he also said he would be taking his time ahead of the next decision.

In the meantime, On3's Chad Simmons reports additional contenders for Hunter, including Georgia, USC and Miami. The West Palm Beach native, who would still frequent south Florida after moving to the Atlanta area in high school, could project at cornerback or wide receiver within the Power 5.

Both are clear needs for Miami, who also happens to be the hottest recruiting program in the country at the moment.

December 18

The rebuilding of the Miami Hurricanes offensive line is gaining even more momentum. There was the recent addition of Samson Okunlola, ranking as Sports Illustrated's No. 1 offensive tackle recruit and the No. 5 player overall in the SI 99.

Now, head coach Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes land former Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen. He is an athletic offensive lineman at 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds that could help the Canes at multiple positions.

Before Cohen went to Alabama, he was a prep star for Phenix City (Ala.) Central, one of the most tradition-rich programs in Dixie. After joining the Crimson Tide and Nick Saban, Cohen did not sit on the bench long.

A starter in 14 games during the 2021 season, he also has 10 starts for Alabama from the 2022 regular season.

With Okunlola, and now Cohen, being a part of the Miami offensive line, it's definitely been a great past few days. Miami is finding a way to win recruiting battles for big-time players.

December 16

The Miami Hurricanes are looking to add to the cornerback depth chart for the 2023 season and beyond. It's a critical position on the gridiron, so keeping an open mind about where a prospect comes is part of the process.

Consider Miami head coach Mario Cristobal was previously at Oregon, a program that recruits nationally, it probably helped with the following Transfer Portal player getting an offer from the Canes.

Isaiah Johnson was a national recruit coming out of the greater Los Angeles area, and Oregon was indeed one of the programs that extended a scholarship offer. Ironically, the former Miami coaching staff had made an offer to Johnson as well.

Other programs that went after him from the prep ranks include Southern California, Texas, Oklahoma, LSU, Penn State, Georgia, Florida, and Tennessee among others.

Per the Arizona State athletics website, Johnson is listed at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds. He has played one season for the Sun Devils. He registered 16 total tackles, one tackle for loss, and two pass breakups during his first season in Tempe, Ariz.

Stick with All Hurricanes as we continue to cover the Canes with the Transfer Portal, as well as all the recruiting news that has been happening.

December 14

The Miami Hurricanes lost another key cog to their offense on Wednesday, as offensive tackle John Campbell decided it was time to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Campbell was a starter in all 12 of Miami's 2022 games, and he's been a starter prior to this season as well.

Miami's offensive line was already thin. Looking forward to the 2023 spring practices, head coach Mario Cristobal will be looking to revampt the trenches without a lot of bodies to do so. Well, that's before the 2023 recruiting class comes to Coral Gables, with the expectation that at least Francis Mauigoa will be competing for immediate playing time.

Look for Miami to at least consider bringing in one offensive lineman from the Transfer Portal as well. It's going to be an interesting next few months as we move closer to spring ball.

December 13

Per 247Sports' Gaby Urrutia, freshman cornerback Khamauri Rogers will enter the transfer portal.

Rogers was one of a few athletes whose parents made comments on social media frustrated about their child's lack of playing time. However, the way the cornerback room sits now, Rogers would've almost certainly rotated next year considering how thin the room is after NFL Draft departures and transfer portal entries.

Rogers was a top 200 player in the nation and the No. 20 cornerback in the 2022 cycle according to the On3 composite.

The Canes will almost certainly grab another body (or two) from the high school ranks or transfer portal considering the transfer leaves the Hurricanes with four cornerbacks on the roster and two cornerbacks committed in the 2023 class.

December 12

Texas A&M second-year freshman defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye, who was offered by the Hurricanes one day after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5, announced his plans to visit Miami beginning on Tuesday, Dec. 13, through Dec. 15.

Adeleye's visit will be on an official basis, he told All Hurricanes on Monday.

The Katy, Texas native was a consensus top-50 talent in the recruiting class of 2021 and signed with the Aggies over programs such as Alabama, Ohio State, Florida and Texas. While he exited high school as an edge rusher projection, Adeleye has beefed up to 6-foot-4, 290 pounds and is capable of playing across the entire defensive line.

He earned a starting role in A&M's defense to start the 2022 season but was limited to just two games of action, in which he compiled six tackles, before suffering a season-ending injury.

Adeleye officially visited Michigan State this past weekend.

December 11

Miami continues to pursue trench talents in the transfer portal.

Former Arizona defensive lineman Kyon Barrs announced a new offer from Mario Cristobal's program on Sunday. The California native has been red-hot since announcing intentions to hit the portal, adding offers from USC, LSU, Tennessee, Auburn and others.

Barrs graduated from Arizona back in May, before starting all 12 games in the fall. Back in 2021, he was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection. He has a single season of eligibility remaining.

Miami to Dallas is a transfer "thing" to keep an eye on.

Not only has former Miami assistant Rhett Lashlee landed UM transfer running back Jaylan Knighton, but pass rusher Elijah Roberts has also reportedly committed to Southern Methodist.

December 8

Another Miami safety has entered the portal. Per the Athletic's Manny Navarro, rotational defensive back Brian Balom has entered the portal.

Balom's most productive season came his freshman year in 2020 when he totaled ten tackles over ten games. Miami is now down to three scholarship safeties in James Williams, Kamren Kinchens and Markeith Williams.

The Canes will need to utilize the transfer portal and continue applying pressure to Penn State commit Conrad Hussey if they wish to replenish the depth lost from the back end.

A new Miami Hurricane portal offer is out, this time via the SEC.

Former Mississippi State wide receiver and Alabama native Rara Thomas announced the news via social media on Thursday. A second-year player for Mike Leach's program in 2022, Thomas totaled 626 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. His best game came against Texas A&M, where he caught 5 passes for 134 yards and a TD

Several programs have already offered Thomas in the portal, and he's already kicked off the visit slate having taken in Auburn under new coach Hugh Freeze on Thursday.

Georgia, Ole Miss, Florida State and others have also already targeted Thomas to this point.

December 6

Miami has offered former Texas A&M defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye, who entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5.

Adeleye, recognized as the third-best edge rusher in the 2021 recruiting cycle by the On3 Sports consensus rankings, started the Aggies' first two games of 2022 before a season-ending injury derailed his redshirt freshman campaign. He totaled six tackles in these contests.

The 6-foot-4 defender also holds offers from California, Arkansas, TCU and USC, among others.

Second-year wide receiver Romello Brinson announced on Tuesday that he entered the transfer portal.

Brinson finished his career at Miami with 14 receptions, 189 receiving yards and a touchdown. He is the second former UM receiver to enter the portal, joining Key'Shawn Smith.

Miami defensive linemen continue to depart, as defensive tackle Jordan Miller enters the portal.

Miller recorded 18 total tackles this season as well as a sack. Miller leaves Coral Gables after five seasons with the team.

The first big surprise on the offensive side of the ball appears to be in at Miami, at least according to Bruce Feldman.

Jaylan Knighton will no longer be a Miami Hurricane.

The south Florida native (Deerfield Beach High School product) was a star in 2021 but never got on track this fall, rushing for just 423 yards and a lone touchdown on the season. His decrease in carries came via injuries and fumbling woes throughout the campaign.

December 5

Former Kent State wide receiver Dante Cephas and former UTEP offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers have received offers from the Hurricanes.

Cephas is one of the most productive wideouts in the transfer portal. He totaled 130 receptions, 1,984 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns over his past two seasons with the Golden Flashes.

Byers was a part of the Conference USA All-Freshman Team in 2021 and played 853 snaps at right tackle with UTEP in 2022. He had an 83.9 pass-blocking grade and an 81.3 run-blocking grade this past season, according to Pro Football Focus.

In an unexpected twist, Hurricanes defensive tackle Darrell Jackson announced on Monday afternoon that he will be taking his talents elsewhere.

The 6'6 300 lb sophomore had just arrived in Miami in 2022 after spending his true freshman season at Maryland. He was a regular at defensive tackle for the Canes, recording 27 tackles and three sacks during the 2022 campaign. Since this will be his second time transferring and he doesn't qualify as a graduate transfer, Jackson will likely have to sit out the 2023 season per NCAA rules.

Former Oregon offensive tackle Bram Walden has received an offer from Miami.

Walden, a 6-foot-3, 304-pound lineman, was ranked as the 11th-best offensive tackle in the 2021 recruiting cycle, according to the On3 Sports consensus rankings. He redshirted in 2021 and played eight snaps in two games this season.

December 3

Rotational cornerback Isaiah Dunson has entered the transfer portal via an announcement on Twitter.

Dunson's playing time seemed to dwindle as the season went on. The former four-star cornerback from the 2020 cycle totaled 14 tackles and one pass deflection in his three years as a Hurricane.

December 1

Legacy defensive back Al Blades Jr. has reportedly entered the transfer portal per 247Sports' Chris Hummer.

The namesake alone may hurt many fans upon hearing the news that Blades is transferring. In terms of history, no name rings more bells than the Blades name in Coral Gables. Blades Jr,'s father, Al Blades Sr. was a standout at Miami much like his brother, Bennie Blades.

Unfortunately for Blades Jr., his career was hampered by injuries and never truly seemed to get back to the high, yet raw level of play he put on display his freshman and sophomore campaigns (including his third covid year).

Blades began to drown in the depth chart as he shifted to safety, a position that already possessed two future stars in Kamren Kinchens and James Williams. Blades Jr. tacked on four interceptions, 14 pass breakups and over 90 total tackles in five years at Miami.

December 1

Per the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson, a name that's been expected to enter since before the season ended, has entered: Keyshawn Smith

Smith seemingly grew unhappy with his role at Miami which became evident on social media when Smith's mother called out offensive coordinator Josh Gattis. Not the greatest look for anyone involved, but the writing was on the wall relatively early that Smith would not be a Hurricane next season.

Smith's loss will likely be felt more in the return game than in the wideout room. There's still plenty of talent that was held back by the scheme this season on the roster with no plans of transferring.

Smith had five touchdowns in his three years at Miami in addition to over 500 yards receiving and a strong showing out of the kick-return position, totaling 640 yards including a 91-yard touchdown on 21 returns on the season.

November 29

Rotational defensive back and former No. 1 safety in the country Avantae Williams has announced his intentions to enter the portal.

Between off-field issues and injuries, Williams never panned out to be the No. 1 safety he was projected to be. Williams was passed up by the talented duo of Kamren Kinchens and James Williams, although many through the two Williamses were going to be Batman and Robin.

Williams played in two snaps in the last game and seemed to be unhappy with his playing time through cryptic posts on social media. The former No. 54 overall recruit in the 2020 class had one interception in two seasons on the field for the Canes.

November 24

Reserve defensive back Keshawn Washington, a third-year player, announced his intentions to finish his college career elsewhere.

November 23

Jalen Harrel, another south Florida native, announced his plans to hit the portal after three years at The U.

November 22

Defensive tackle Allan Haye, a second-year player, announces his intent to hit the transfer portal.

November 20

Defensive lineman Elijah Roberts announces his departure from the program.

November 18

Running back Thad Franklin, who had seen a lesser role on the roster in 2022, went public with plans to hit the portal come December.

November 15

Veteran defensive back Gilbert Frierson announced his intentions to hit the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

