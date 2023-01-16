Transfer Portal Tracker: Duke LB Transferring to Miami

Running through January 18, the movement in the NCAA Transfer Portal is expected to carry momentum into the 2023 football season.

It is the time when most expect college football rosters to absorb droves of roster changes as players depart for various reasons. Many college players announced intentions to hit the portal on December 5 well ahead of time, with several opting to redshirt at their current schools in order to make a winter switch.

Of course on the flip side, clamoring for top available talent will be a simultaneous task for Miami and other programs alike. Expect plenty of movement and borderline chaos, as the coaching carousel and recruiting comes to a head all around the same time of year.

Track all of the movement surrounding players at The U with the All Hurricanes crew, in real time.

JANUARY 16

From the prep ranks at Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Saint Thomas Aquinas, linebacker Rocky Shelton went to Duke, and now he’s headed back to South Florida to play for Miami.

The 5-foot-10 and 220-pound linebacker played in 12 games this past fall. He recorded 10 tackles and one tackle for loss. During the 2020 season, he played in nine games and recorded 35 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and an interception.

Shelton could end up playing either inside linebacker position, and perhaps play some over the slot receiver. He’s also a likely candidate to be a part of Miami’s special teams units.

He has one year of eligibility remaining to play with the Hurricanes.

JANUARY 15

With plenty of young tight ends signing to join the Hurricanes this Early Signing Period, Miami has changed it up and added a veteran presence to the room in Oregon transfer Cam McCormick.

McCormick has been around college football for a long time now, as he was apart of Oregon's 2016 recruiting class. For reference, he joined Oregon alongside Chargers star Justin Herbert, who played four years at Oregon and just finished his third NFL season.

With Miami's focus on the run, McCormick will provide immense value as a run blocker, his calling card on the field. In addition to his pass blocking, his experience should help out this young tight end core grow. While he likely won't be called upon much as a receiving option, McCormick should be an instant value addition to the team.

JANUARY 13

The Miami Hurricanes were once a prime contender for cornerback Jaheim Singletary. He was a class of 2022 signee that ended up with the University of Georgia.

Coming from Jacksonville (Fla.) Riverside, Singletary was one of the nation's top prospects, earning the No. 27 overall position from 247 Sports and the No. 10 overall position from Rivals. Both recruiting services had Singletary as a five-star prospect.

Georgia won the battle over Miami and Ohio State. Now, Singletary has announced his intentions to leave Athens, Ga. and enter the Transfer Portal.

The unique aspect of Singletary's recruitment is that now Miami secondary coach Jahmile Addae was then coaching for Georgia. Coach Addae was a prime reason Singletary selected Georgia in the first place.

While it's hard to say where Singletary will look to go now that he's back on the open market and looking for a new college football home, Miami would certainly make sense with Addae now in Coral Gables, Fla.

JANUARY 8

After gaining the Transfer Portal commitment of former Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen, Miami has now nabbed former UCF offensive lineman Matt Lee.

Cohen, along with Lee, provide UM with an excellent 1-2 punch along the interior to help bolster a unit that needed more experience and numbers as the Hurricanes head towards the always important physical conditioning and strength aspect of college football.

Lee will be the likely center for the Hurricanes while Cohen should end up at guard. Combined with the ultra-talented five-man offensive line recruits signed by head coach Mario Cristobal, offensive line coach Alex Mirabal, and the Canes staff, Miami has quickly increased its odds of producing a quality unit up front in 2023.

JANUARY 7

Miami certainly needs offensive line help. The player that's on campus in Coral Gables, Fla. could certainly provide relief with that situation.

One of the best centers available in the Transfer Portal would be former UCF center Matt Lee. He was a starter for the Knights the past three seasons.

Coming out of high school, Lee was not a prime recruit as it relates to playing in the Power 5. Offers from USF and UCF were probably his best opportunities. He went from Oviedo (Fla.) Hagerty to right down the road to play for the Knights.

After one season of learning the college game, Lee became a key member of the UCF offensive line. Most people around UCF, in fact, expected Lee to anchor the 2023 offensive line for the Knights.

His loss to UCF has been defined in many ways by fans and media members covering the Knights, but there was a lot of respect for him on and off the gridiron. Make no mistake, it was a blow for UCF to lose him and one that the Miami Hurricanes would love to take advantage of.

In addition to being at Miami right now, Lee has already visited the University of Oklahoma. That’s the same school that former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel transferred to last season. Perhaps that’s an influence for why Lee headed to Norman, Okla. for a visit.

This could be one of the most important Transfer Portal battles the Canes try to land. Having a proven center, and one that’s certainly capable of playing guard as well, would bolster the 2023 Miami offensive line.

JANUARY 6

Miami has been busy overhauling the trenches since Mario Cristobal took over and the transfer portal is a big part of that plan.

On Friday, according to 247Sports, another potential option hit Coral Gables as Brandon Deen kicked off an official visit. The Purdue transfer prospect played five years of Big Ten ball, making an impact over more than 30 appearances for the Boilermakers.

PFF tabbed Deen as the third-highest graded defender for a stout Purdue defense as he collected 28 tackles, including four for loss and 2.5 sacks.

JANUARY 5

Another productive player has hit the portal at the wide receiver position and The U is already on the case.

Michigan departure Andrel Anthony, who announced his intentions to hit the portal on Wednesday evening, has announced a tender from Mario Cristobal's staff less than a day later. Oklahoma and Pitt have also jumped in on the Michigan native.

Anthony had splash moments in his brief Michigan career, including a six-catch, 155-yard game against his hometown Michigan State Spartans in 2021 under play-caller Josh Gattis. In all, he contributed 19 catches for 328 yards and four touchdowns while at UM.

JANUARY 3

One of Miami's top targets in the class of 2022 recruiting cycle is back on the market.

Anthony Lucas, the Texas A&M pass rusher who made an impact against Miami as a true freshman, has announced his intentions to hit the NCAA transfer portal.

Lucas appeared in seven games in 2022, totaling 10 tackles, including one for loss, in addition to a quarterback hurry against Miami.

Coming out of Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral last year, Lucas picked A&M over two dozen offers, including one from Miami. UM also hosted the Broward County native and legacy recruit for a summer 2021 official visit.

December 21

The Hurricanes announced on their Twitter football page that they have added a punter to the 2023 class, and it's one that's come a long, long way to get to Coral Gables.

Dylan Joyce comes to Miami from down under. The Aussie is a National Signing Day surprise and one that helps provide a player that can make an immediate impact.

As for the rest of today, long time Miami commitment Francis Mauigoa will be signing his letter of intent around 5 p.m. ET. He's expected to sign with the Hurricanes as expected.

Of course everyone wants to know about Cormani McClain. There's nothing definitive to report. When All Hurricanes gains more information, it will be posted as soon as possible.

McClain is not the only cornerback in question, as Damari Brown will be making a decision soon. Canes? Everyone will know this evening. We like Miami's chances.

There's also the announcement for current Penn State safety commitment Conrad Hussey from Saint Thomas Aquinas, and it's a tight race from what we are hearing. PSU, FSU and Miami have been involved down the stretch.

Finally, there's also more Transfer Portal news seemingly around the corner. Keep it locked in with with All Hurricanes. More news when it happens.