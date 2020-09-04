Miami was picked to finish sixth in the ACC in the league’s preseason poll that was released Friday. UM tight end Brevin Jordan was a first-team selection on the All-ACC preseason team. Jordan, a junior, was the only Hurricanes player on the squad.

Miami, which gained two valuable transfers in quarterback D'Eriq King (Houston) and defensive end Quincy Roche (Temple), is coming off a 6-7 season in which its lost its final three games to FIU, Duke and Louisiana Tech.

Clemson, as expected, was an overwhelming choice to win the ACC with 132 first-place votes out of a possible 134. Notre Dame, competing in the ACC this season, gathered the other two first-place votes and finished second in the poll. North Carolina was third followed by Louisville, Virginia Tech, Miami, Florida State and Pitt at No. 8.

The rest of the poll consisted of No. 9 Virginia, Wake Forest, North Carolina State, Duke, Boston College, Syracuse and No. 15 Georgia Tech.

The ACC kicks off at 8 p.m. Thursday when UM hosts Alabama-Birmingham at Hard Rock Stadium. UM has announced a maximum attendance of 13,000 fans. No students will be allowed to attend and no alcohol will be sold.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was projected as ACC Player of the Year with 100 votes followed by Clemson running back Travis Etienne (30). North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell, North Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt, Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book and Wake Forest defensive end Carlos Basham Jr., got one vote apiece.

Miami defensive end Gregory Rousseau, a possible top 10 pick in the NFL draft, would have been on the All-ACC preseason team but he’s sitting out the season due to COVID-19 concerns. Other top ACC players sitting out the season are Pitt defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman, Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley Jr., and Wake Forest wide receiver Sage Surratt.