SI.com
All Hurricanes
HomeRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

UM Not in AP Preseason Top 25, But Could Get There With Victory in Season Opener

Chris Perkins

The University of Miami, as expected, isn’t ranked in the AP preseason Top 25. After all, the Hurricanes finished 6-7 last year with season-ending losses to FIU, Duke and Louisiana Tech.

But UM did get enough votes to be 30th , in the “others receiving votes” category, behind No. 26 Memphis, Virginia Tech, Boise State and Arizona State.

And if the Hurricanes win their Sept. 10 season opener against Alabama-Birmingham they’re almost guaranteed to move into the Top 25, and possibly into the top 15.

The preseason AP Top 25 includes nine Big Ten and Pac-12 teams. However, those teams will fall out of the Top 25 in the regular season poll because they’ve decided to postpone their seasons until the spring.

After those teams are gone there will only be 76 teams eligible to be ranked in the Top 25.

UM is ranked in the Top 25 among a few polls that decided to do a preseason edition without the Big Ten or Pac-12 teams. 

As for the AP preseason Top 25, Clemson is ranked No. 1, earning 38 of the 62 first-place votes, followed by No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Alabama, No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 Oklahoma. Defending national champion LSU is No. 6.

UM only has two opponents in the preseason AP Top 25 – top-ranked Clemson, who it visits Oct. 10, and No. 18 North Carolina, which Miami hosts in the Dec. 5 regular-season finale. The Tar Heels are in the preseason Top 25 for the first time since 2016.

Virginia Tech, which Miami visits on Nov. 14, got enough votes to be 27th, and Louisville, which Miami visits Sept. 19, got enough votes to be 31st, and Virginia which Miami hosts on Oct. 24, got enough votes to be 39th. UAB got one vote.

The Canes got enough votes to be No. 34 in the Amway Coaches Poll, which was released earlier this month.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hurricanes Have Two Members of 2021 Class Named to Elite Preseason SI99 List

The Inaugural Preseason SI99, Which Ranks the Nation's Best Players, Includes Miami Recruits James Williams and Leonard Taylor

Chris Perkins

Miami DE Quincy Roche named to another preseason All-America team

UM's Quincy Roche earns another preseason first-team All-America honor

Chris Perkins

by

Chris Perkins

UM has ragged second scrimmage but RB Cam'Ron Harris played well

Miami coach Manny Diaz said his team was 'sloppy' and had too many penalties

Chris Perkins

Laurence Seymore, a guard from Miami Central, is among the stars of UM's 2021 class

Laurence Seymore, a guard from Miami Central, should help UM's OL

Marcus Benjamin

Miami's Brevin Jordan named first-team preseason All-ACC by PFF

Miami's preseason All-ACC selections by PFF don't include QB D'Eriq King

Chris Perkins

Five Things To Watch in Miami's second fall scrimmage

The University of Miami hopes to resolve a few position battles roughly three weeks before its season opener

Chris Perkins

Miami QB D'Eriq King, DE Quincy Roche named to Senior Bowl Top 250

Miami has its QB (King) and DE (Roche) tabbed among the nation's top 250 seniors

Chris Perkins

Miami QB D'Eriq King has already proven his leadership skills

Miami QB D'Eriq King produced 50 TDs for Houston in 2018, but his best quality isn't seen in statistics

Chris Perkins

UM cornerback Al Blades, Jr. likes NCAA proposal for extra year of eligibility

UM CB coach Mike Rumph, cornerback Al Blades, Jr., say NCAA is doing the right thing

Chris Perkins

Miami's secondary off to a good start

The Hurricanes' secondary must continue improving, including in Saturday's scrimmage

Chris Perkins