The University of Miami, as expected, isn’t ranked in the AP preseason Top 25. After all, the Hurricanes finished 6-7 last year with season-ending losses to FIU, Duke and Louisiana Tech.

But UM did get enough votes to be 30th , in the “others receiving votes” category, behind No. 26 Memphis, Virginia Tech, Boise State and Arizona State.

And if the Hurricanes win their Sept. 10 season opener against Alabama-Birmingham they’re almost guaranteed to move into the Top 25, and possibly into the top 15.

The preseason AP Top 25 includes nine Big Ten and Pac-12 teams. However, those teams will fall out of the Top 25 in the regular season poll because they’ve decided to postpone their seasons until the spring.

After those teams are gone there will only be 76 teams eligible to be ranked in the Top 25.

UM is ranked in the Top 25 among a few polls that decided to do a preseason edition without the Big Ten or Pac-12 teams.

As for the AP preseason Top 25, Clemson is ranked No. 1, earning 38 of the 62 first-place votes, followed by No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Alabama, No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 Oklahoma. Defending national champion LSU is No. 6.

UM only has two opponents in the preseason AP Top 25 – top-ranked Clemson, who it visits Oct. 10, and No. 18 North Carolina, which Miami hosts in the Dec. 5 regular-season finale. The Tar Heels are in the preseason Top 25 for the first time since 2016.

Virginia Tech, which Miami visits on Nov. 14, got enough votes to be 27th, and Louisville, which Miami visits Sept. 19, got enough votes to be 31st, and Virginia which Miami hosts on Oct. 24, got enough votes to be 39th. UAB got one vote.

The Canes got enough votes to be No. 34 in the Amway Coaches Poll, which was released earlier this month.