Miami faces four of the ACC’s top returning receiving leaders this year among Wake Forest’s Sage Surratt (111.2 yards per game), Louisville’s Tutu Atwell (97.8) and North Carolina’s Dazz Newsome (84.8) and Dyami Brown (79.5).

Fortunately, UM cornerbacks coach Mike Rumph has something in store for those guys – junior starters Al Blades Jr. and D.J. Ivey, sophomore backups Christian Williams and Te’Cory Couch, and possibly even freshmen Marcus Clarke and Isaiah Dunson.

But it doesn’t stop there.

Rumph, Miami’s cornerbacks coach since 2016, even has something in store for his cornerbacks.

Every practice they must earn their starting job. That’s because Rumph goes back to statistics from the previous day to judge his corners. Whoever did best is the starter the next day.

Apparently it’s working.

Ivey, who made six starts in 2019 and led the team with three interceptions, isn’t taking anything for granted.

“All the cornerbacks that we have right now are stepping up and are doing very well,” Ivey said. “I believe if coach Rumph put them on the field at any time or any point of the game that they would do as good as (the starters are) doing out there. All of them are dogs, man.”

That’s why Blades, who started seven games last season is probably as entrenched as any starter in the secondary, also isn’t taking anything for granted.

Couch and Williams both played in all 13 games last season, seeing most of their time on specials teams. Rumph said “they were like special teams MVPs. Those guys played their butts off.”

“Anyone can have that job,” said Blades, who had 36 tackles and two interceptions in 2019, “so I attack it every day as if I’m just another guy, which I am.

“But when the time comes, if my time does come, it’s up to me to step up.”

In some years Rumph has been known to put a big question mark on the board for his cornerbacks to let them know their the question mark on the team.

Rumph doesn’t want his guys feeling entitled.

“A lot of guys think they put that ‘U’ on their helmet and, ‘I’m good,’ and ‘I’m a Cane and I’m going to dominate everybody,’ ” Rumph said.

“But in reality there’s a very tough slope that you have to go up that a lot of guys can’t conquer.”

Partly as a result of his techniques, Rumph said his six cornerbacks are competing hard every day.

“What Greentree practice field was built off of,” Rumph said, “is what I’ve got going on right now.”

OK, perhaps that’s a bit of hyperbole.

But you understand what Rumph means. His guys are competing the way the old-school Canes used to compete.

“A lot of those four corners that have been here for a year, they’re coaching the heck out of those freshmen, and that’s what I love the most right now,” Rumph said. “D.J. Ivey is probably out there with Marcus Clarke, and Te’Cory Couch is out there with Isaiah Dunson. And they want each other to get really good.”

No, these cornerbacks aren’t as good as some of those old-school first-round corners, guys such as Rumph or Duane Starks or Phillip Buchanon or Antrel Rolle. Miami might not even had a cornerback earn All-ACC honors.

Rumph, however, thinks they compete just as hard as UM’s old-school cornerbacks.

“I must say,” Rumph began, “this is probably the most competition I’ve seen as a cornerbacks coach here.”