One way to maintain a high level of recruiting success is building a pipeline at the most successful high schools in a region. Fortunately for the Miami Hurricanes, South Florida, affectionately known as “The Crib” by locals, produces a plethora of extraordinary football players on a yearly basis.

And Hollywood (Fl.) Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School is one of the pipelines Miami has established in South Florida. Chaminade won the last three 3A state championships and is favored to win a fourth straight title in 2020. Miami’s recruiting from Chaminade-Madonna spans nearly 20 years starting with NFL All-Pro linebacker Jon Beason to defensive end Kenyatta Jackson, a 2022 commitment.

“I want to attend a college that treats me like family,” Jackson said. “I want to graduate college with a degree that makes me and my family proud and my goal is to go in as a true freshman, start and start winning championships.

“I want to major in sports medicine as an orthopedic surgeon.”

Jackson’s uncle, Rudy Barber Jr., played at Miami and won national championships in 1989 and ’91.

Miami commits commonly describe a family atmosphere at “The U.”

Jonathan Patke, Miami’s special teams coordinator/outside linebackers coach, is among those credited with creating a family atmosphere.

“It’s like family, they treat me over there with so much respect,” said Chaminade kicker Andre Borregales, a 2021 Miami commitment. “I remember when (Patke) asked me what was my dream school and I told him UM and a week later I got the offer. We still talk weekly.”

Borregales, the younger brother of current UM kicker Jose Borregales, who transferred from FIU, is one of four Chaminade Lions currently committed to play at UM. Running back Thaddius Franklin and defensive tackle Allan Haye join Andres Borregales in the 2021 class, with Jackson committed a year later.

Franklin rushed for 333 yards on 47 carries and five touchdowns in last year’s championship game, breaking a record that for yards in a state title game that stood for 23 years.

Despite interest from North Carolina, Andres Borregales shut down his recruiting in July. UM Sophomore safety Keontra Smith, a former Chaminade Lion, was one the first to reach out to Andres Borregales after the kicker made his commitment. Smith, a sophomore, is going into his second year at Miami and is in the running for significant playing time this season at Miami’s striker position, a hybrid combination position of the safety and linebacker positions.

“When I got the offer he (Smith) was the one that was the most pumped up,” Andres Borregales said. “He told me to just commit because he knows I want to play at UM.”

Sophomore cornerback Te’Cory Couch and redshirt freshman defensive end Cameron Williams are the two other Chaminade Lions going into their second year at “The U.” Both are vying for playing time and impressing in fall camp according to the Miami coaches.

Chaminade coach Dameon Jones has built a dynasty in Hollywood. Chaminade is scheduled to start its season Sept. 11 against 2A state champion Hialeah (Fl.) Champagnat Catholic.

Andres Borregales, however, might be more excited at his prospects at UM.

“We all have the same expectations and that’s to win,” he said. “Our class is crazy stacked. I personally feel we can win a natty (national championship) in 2022, and maybe even in 2021.”